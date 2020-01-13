BERSATU FALLS FROM ITS FALSE PERCH OF ISLAM & MALAY DIGNITY: SELANGOR REP, SPECIAL AIDES TO SYED SADDIQ & MUHYIDDIN AMONG 17 ARRESTED FOR TAKING DRUGS AT PRIVATE PARTIES IN PUCHONG

AN assemblyman was arrested by Kuala Lumpur police in a raid on a private party in Puchong early yesterday, with the Bersatu politician testing positive for methamphetamine.

A total of 17 people were detained in the 4.40am operation, including a special officer to the home minister and one to the youth and sports minister, as well as an aide to the rep. All are being held at the Jinjang lock-up.

Police sources confirmed the raid, and said 16 of those arrested tested positive for drugs.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador is expected to hold a press conference today on the arrests.

Brickfields police conducted the raid on a condominium unit in Jalan Puchong, which is registered as a business, following a noise complaint.

Earlier, there was speculation that the assemblyman is Dengkil’s Adhif Syan Abdullah after a photo of him and a message saying he was arrested at an entertainment centre in Damansara about 1.30am today were shared online.

Adhif has denied this, telling Malaysiakini that he was home at the time of the alleged incident.

Police sources, however, said a different raid was carried out yesterday, in which a rep, said to be a Selangor Bersatu youth leader, was arrested.

Selangor Bersatu chairman Abdul Rashid Asari, meanwhile, told Berita Harian that one of the party’s assemblymen has been detained.

He said he confirmed the matter with Home Ministry officials, and discussed it with Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president.

Youth and Sports Ministry officer suspended pending investigations, says Syed Saddiq

A YOUTH and Sports Ministry special officer, who was detained with an assemblyman for alleged drug abuse, has been suspended pending police investigations, said Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman .

The youth and sports minister said he was told about the arrest of the officer during a raid at a nightclub.

“Following this, I leave it to the authorities to act according to the rule of law. I will also suspend the officer concerned pending the completion of investigations.

“Malaysians are bound by the law regardless of position or status,” Syed Saddiq said in a brief statement today.

