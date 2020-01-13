‘WHICH INTERNATIONAL LEADER WILL WANT TO TALK TO OUR PM NOW? YOU TELL ME…’ – HISHAM SCORES A RARE POINT WITH LATHEEFA’S DUBIOUS RELEASE OF NAJIB’S WIRE-TAPPED PHONE RECORDINGS

MEMBAKUT: The move by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to expose recorded phone conversations of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak may affect Malaysia’s bilateral ties with other countries, said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

The Sembrong MP and former Umno vice president said that international leaders may now think twice about having a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Which international leader will now talk to our Prime Minister, you tell me? Because (they fear) they would be at risk of being tapped.

“So, for anybody who wants to speak to our Prime Minister, they would have to meet (him) face to face. (If Dr Mahathir) wants to speak to Trump, (he) may have to go to America,” he told reporters after a Barisan Nasional (BN) ceramah here, last night.

Hishammuddin, who is the former Home and Defence Minister, was responding to a question on whether the MACC’s audio expose would affect BN’s chances of winning the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

He said the Pakatan Harapan government and the MACC must reflect on the move to play the recordings publically, as it could impact the integrity of the government agency, among others.

“Let that go through a court process. I do (question) the legality of it… in the context of the court cases still going on.

“They have to seriously think, because it affects the integrity of the MACC, the credibility of our court system and judiciary, as well as bilateral diplomacy at the international level,” he added.

NST

.