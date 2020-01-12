LANGKAWI (Bernama): Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stressed that he will cease being the interim Education Minister once a suitable person is found to take over.

The Prime Minister said he was only acting in that capacity on a temporary basis.

“Once someone is picked to take over (education minister’s post), I will relinquish it. It’s only temporary,” he told reporters after presenting prizes at the closing ceremony of the Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2020 here Saturday (Jan 11).

Asked whether the new minister would be an MP from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Dr Mahathir said that was the usual practice.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday (Jan 10) that the Cabinet on Wednesday (Jan 8) decided that Dr Mahathir would act in that capacity effective Jan 3, until the next education minister is appointed.

Dr Maszlee Malik resigned as education minister on Jan 3 after holding the post for 20 months.

Asked if the appointment of the new education minister was an indication of an imminent cabinet reshuffle, he said: “I do not know about a cabinet reshuffle but for sure there will be a new education minister.”

Asked on the possibility of other ministers wanting to resign, Dr Mahathir said he was willing to accept if anyone wants to.

Dr Mahathir also said the government was studying the possibility of splitting the ministry into an education ministry and a higher education ministry, as was done before. – Bernama

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians on social media are having mixed feelings about Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new role as the acting Education Minister.

While some have expressed relief over Dr Mahathir’s return to the Education portfolio, others question whether a professional should have been appointed instead.

Facebook user Zulkifli Jemeli believes that Dr Mahathir would bring back “stability and stop all the nonsense”, while Faizal Mutalib is elated that he is back.

Olivia Loh urged Dr Mahathir not to listen to the naysayers.

“Please do what you can to transform our education system to that of international standards. The same way you transformed our airport, KLCC and founded Putrajaya. Do the best that you can! We will be praying for you, ” she said.

Dr Mahathir was appointed as the acting Education Minister on Friday following Dr Maszlee Malik’s resignation, which took effect on Jan 3.

Maszlee, who is the Simpang Renggam MP, was appointed as minister in May 2018.

Initially, Dr Mahathir had decided to take up the Education portfolio following Pakatan Harapan’s win in the 14th General Election.

However, his decision drew flak from various quarters, forcing him to relinquish the post.

Another Facebook user, Lee Kongeng, said the post should have been “given to a professional in education”.

Aziz Ibrahym Salleh said the Education Ministry required a full-time minister.

“It is as if this country is facing such an acute deficit of educated, young and capable talent to helm the ministry, ” he said.

Adrian Lim also questioned if there was no one else qualified for the portfolio. – ANN

