MAHATHIR’S LAWYER CAUGHT BY HIS OWN PETARD – NOW AGREES NO REASON FOR ANWAR TO TAKE LIE-DETECTOR TEST: ‘IF THERE’S NO PROOF, NO WITNESSES, NO PLACE – EVERYTHING IS NOT RIGHT’ – SO WHY DID HANIFF RUSH TO PROPEL YUSOFF RAWTHER’S CASE AGAINST ANWAR IF NOT TO SMEAR HIS MASTER’S SUCCESSOR FOR THE PM’S POST?

MOHAMMAD Yusoff Rawther’s lawyer, Haniff Khatri Abdulla, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim did the right thing when he refused to undergo a polygraph test to prove his innocence.

Haniff said in a statement that, under the law, a person who is under investigation is not required to take the test.

“What Anwar said to the media – that he does not need to take the polygraph test – was absolutely right because, under the law, a person who is under investigation does not need to undergo the test to prove his innocence,” he said.

Anwar, who was previously accused of sexual assault, said there was no need for him to undergo a polygraph test to disprove Yusoff’s allegations.

“There must be basis, proof and a need. If there is no proof, no witnesses, no place – everything is not right.

“Then, what test do I have to do? If I say you rob, do you have to do the test? It is not reasonable. There has to be a basis for it,” he had told reporters after the International Unity in Diversity Conference last Wednesday.

Last Monday, police handed over investigation papers on Yusoff’s case to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

Yusoff had in November filed a statutory declaration accusing Anwar of outraging his modesty in October 2018.

Yusoff had also lodged a police report and took the polygraph test last month.

Anwar was then called up by the cops and had denied the allegation, saying he had been in Port Dickson for the by-election on the said date.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s loyalist, Khairuddin Abu Hassan, had criticised Anwar for his refusal to take the test.

He had said he could not understand Anwar’s explanation that there is no basis to undergo a polygraph test.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.