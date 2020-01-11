JHO LOW STILL A ‘WANTED MAN’ IN SINGAPORE – BUT LESS SO IN MALAYSIA, WHERE MAHATHIR’S IGP MYSTERIOUSLY KEEPS FAILING TO KEEP PROMISE TO BRING BACK JHO BY END OF 2019

SINGAPORE (Bernama): Low Taek Jho, or better known as Jho Low, remains a wanted man by Singapore, The Edge Singapore reported on Friday (Jan 10) by quoting a Singaporean police force spokesman.

According to the report, the confirmation was made after The Straits Times published an extensive interview where Low maintains that he was merely an intermediary of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-related fund flows and not the mastermind as he is alleged to be.

The report said the Malaysian businessman was put on the Interpol Red Notice by Singapore back in October 2016, after investigations commenced on 1MDB-related fund flows involving Singapore-based banks.

The report also stated that besides Low, a Red Notice was also out for one Tan Kim Loong, said to be a close associate of Low, and whose name was used to open accounts with Falcon Bank, the defunct private bank used to launder the money siphoned from 1MDB.

“The charges, warrants of arrest and Interpol Red Notices against Low and Tan remain in force. Both remain key persons of interest to Singapore in ongoing 1MDB-related investigations,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Edge Singapore reported that the republic’s Interpol Red Notice on Low was made public only in July 2018.

That was after the South China Morning Post reported that Low was able to leave Hong Kong for Macau, as there had been no request for assistance to detain Low, it said.

According to Singaporean police then, such a request to their Hong Kong counterparts had been made, but was denied, said the report.

– Bernama

