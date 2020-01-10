SERIOUSLY? 94-YEAR-OLD MAHATHIR NAMES HIMSELF EDUCATION MINISTER – BUT ALREADY UNDER-PERFORMING IN HIS WORK, BETTER HE GIVES UP THE PM’S POST & FOCUS ON EDUCATION INSTEAD IF HE IS SINCERE & NOT OUT TO GRAB POLITICAL TERRITORY

THE prime minister will assume the duties of the education minister until a permanent person is appointed, said the Prime Minister’s Office today.

“Following the vacant ministerial position, the cabinet on January 8 decided that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will assume the responsibilities temporarily.

“This decision is effective January 3 and Dr Mahathir will assume the position until a new education minister is appointed,” said the statement today.

Last Friday, education minister Dr Maszlee Malik announced he was quitting, citing three of his decisions which were perceived to have plunged the Pakatan Harapan government into crisis.

The three decisions he named were for the teaching of Jawi in the vernacular schools, providing the schools with internet access, and the free breakfast programme in school.

On Wednesday, Dr Mahathir confirmed that Maszlee was asked to resign but that it was not over any particular issue.

Dr Mahathir said the education minister was not to be blamed for any of the ministry’s missteps.

The Malaysian Insight had previously reported that Maszlee was asked to quit as education minister because of his failure to heed cabinet directives and for often putting Putrajaya in a difficult position.

This was gleaned from a long letter from Dr Mahathir to Maszlee.

The letter, among others, stated that the former International Islamic University Malaysia lecturer did not listen to advice, and on several occasions, had gone against cabinet decisions.

