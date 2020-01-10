FROM DAY ONE, LATHEEFA WAS A ‘POLITICAL TOOL’ TO SAFEGUARD MAHATHIR, HIS CRONIES & TAINTED AZMIN CARTEL’S INTERESTS: ‘TODAY SHE IS PUTTING POLITICS ABOVE HER RESPONSIBILITIES’ – UMNO SAYS ‘PEOPLE CAN NOW SEE PAKATAN TURNING MACC CHIEF INTO A POLITICAL TOOL’

THE release of audio recordings of Najib Razak’s telephone conversations has increased public sympathy for the former prime minister, said Umno leaders, adding that this will backfire on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Umno allies in Barisan Nasional and PAS, meanwhile, said the press conference by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Wednesday, where the clips were released, will not affect support towards their muafakat nasional political pact.

This is because the audio recordings do not concern any political party but individuals such as Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor and former officials during the Najib administration.

They told The Malaysian Insight the press conference will dent MACC’s credibility and that of its chief commissioner Latheefa Koya, who had promised to uphold the rule of law when she took office.

“It is actually positive for Umno when people see that the MACC chief is being turned into a political tool,” said Umno Supreme Council member Armand Azha Abu Hanifah.

“As a former lawyer, she should have known about the legal process. But today, she is putting her politics above her responsibilities in an independent body.

“Grassroots Umno members feel that the MACC is following the government’s orders. (This is because PH) is feeling the heat as they are being rejected in by-elections,” said Armand Azha.

MACC released nine audio recordings of conservations allegedly between Najib, his wife Rosmah, government officials and foreign leaders regarding 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MBD).

The recordings in early 2016 allegedly revealed how the individuals concerned were conspiring to manipulate information regarding the 1MBD scandal.

Latheefa said the recordings show a clear case of abuse of power, conspiracy, fabrication of false evidence and the leaking of state secrets.

Meanwhile, another Supreme Council member, Lokman Nor Adam, said MACC’s press conference was to help PH and its ally Warisan in the upcoming Kimanis by-election.

“The MACC is now a PH component party at a time when Warisan is failing to get support from voters in Kimanis,” said Lokman.

“So they are using a government agency, which is supposed to fight corruption, to tarnish Najib and Rosmah’s image.”

The Kimanis by-election is being contested by Warisan and BN.

“I see this case as being positive for Umno. Since the audio was spread, we are seeing an increase in support for Najib,” said Lokman.

“During the Facebook live telecast (of the press conference) people did not believe it. Many had criticised (the MACC).”

MCA president Wee Ka Siong echoed criticisms that the MACC should not have released the recordings to the public.

“This is the first time in history that this has happened. It will create a trial by media and sets a bad precedent,” said Wee, who was a member of Najib’s administration but was not implicated in the recordings.

“The court should decide whether Najib is guilty or not and he has to face the music. It should have been done this way. If a person has been accused in court then let the court process run its course.”

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad questioned the legality of the wire taps as it involved private conversations between Najib and his wife.

“The MACC can take action in their investigations but there is a question of privacy. Does this mean that in future, our conversations with our families, with our wives will be tapped?”

Idris said the revelations will not affect muafakat nasional or PAS’ relationship with Umno, the party Najib used to lead.

“PAS’ ties are with the party not with individuals. Personal problems are the individual’s own responsibility.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

