NAJIB GIVES DODDERING MAHATHIR A LESSON ON HOW TO IDENTIFY MEN IN GAY SEX VIDEO – EVEN AS HYPOCRITE AZMIN SAYS ‘VINDICATED’ BY TOMMY & IGP’S CONTROVERSIAL ANNOUNCEMENT NO ONE BELIEVES IS TRUE

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak has advised the authorities on how they might identify the men in a sex video that implicated a Pakatan Harapan minister.

In a Facebook post, Najib took social media scorn of his wife’s “Can I advise you something?” in a secretly recorded conversation released yesterday and used it to tell authorities what they should do in order to determine the identities of the two men in the sex clip.

“Can I advise you something, pihak berkuasa (authorities)?

“It is not difficult if the authorities want to know who the persons in the sex clips are.

“When they were in the midst of ‘action’ in the videos, the television was switched on loudly.

“The hotel’s CCTV (closed-circuit television camera) recordings were also handed over to the authorities.

“You can check the time, who was in the room according to the hotel’s CCTV (recordings) and compare it with the time the television programme in question was aired in the sex videos,” Najib said.

His post refers to Attorney-General Tommy Thomas’ statement earlier today that the public prosecutor will not proffer charges over the sex clips as the identities of the two men in it could not be determined from facial recognition analysis.

The sex clips which emerged in June last year were allegedly of Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and a former a PKR youth leader, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Haziq had confessed to being one of the men and named Azmin as the other, which the PKR deputy president denied.

Najib also said that with the A-G’s move to close the case, Haziq will now be confused as to who he was in bed with.

“Haziq must be saddened by the AG’s announcement today.

“Haziq himself admitted who he was with that night (or did Haziq make a false police report?)

“I believe he must be wondering now who exactly was ‘with’ him on that night of memories,” Najib said. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Azmin feels vindicated after ‘light of truth prevails over darkness of evil’

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali feels vindicated that there would be no prosecution with regard to the sex videos in which he was implicated.

In a statement this evening, the PKR deputy president also hoped that others would not be subjected to such gutter politics.

“As I have consistently maintained from the beginning, this fitnah (slanderous) video is nothing but a nefarious plot to destroy my political career.

“But whilst those intent on this vile scheme may plot and conspire, I had no doubt that justice will be done.

“So, all praise be to Allah SWT for letting the light of truth prevail over the darkness of evil and even as I am fully vindicated, I pray that no one will again be subjected to this type of gutter politics […]

“Last but not least, let us put a stop to the politics of slander, character assassination and smear campaigns and instead engage in constructive discourses on issues, ideas, the well-being of the people and nation-building,” he added.

Earlier today, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas announced that the identities of the two men in the gay sex clips cannot be established and therefore, the matter would not be pursued further.

The videos first surfaced on June 11, 2019 when they were leaked to members of the media through Whatsapp groups.

The next day, former Santubong PKR chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (photo) released a video in which he confessed to being one of the men in the clips and alleged that the other person was Azmin.

He claimed that their sexual romp occurred at the Four Points Hotel during the Sandakan by-election in Sabah last year.

The videos were subsequently sent to Cyber Security Malaysia for forensic analysis and to independent experts in the US.

However, both found that while the videos are authentic and had not been tampered, the identities of the people could not be confirmed due to factors such as poor resolution and quality.

In addition, there were relatively few frames where the men’s faces were clearly visible.

For the record, Sections 377B and 377D of the Penal Code criminalises carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

Meanwhile, Azmin also expressed gratitude to his wife, children, and the public for their support.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife and children for their unstinting faith in me and their unconditional and absolute support in standing by me all these months.

“I am also profoundly grateful for the strong and consistent support from friends as well as the public at large, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he added. MKINI

