India bans import of refined palm oil

IPOH: It is within Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s rights to take whatever action he wants regarding the release of the audio clips by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) which incriminate several top officers, including the former prime minister, says Latheefa Koya.

“It is within his right to do whatever he wants to,” the MACC chief told reporters after visiting the Perak Mentri Besar office on Thursday (Jan 9).

On Wednesday (Jan 8), MACC released nine audio clips incriminating former top officials, including Najib, in alleged wrongdoings.

In response, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the lead defence council for Najib in his ongoing corruption trial related to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), said they were mulling a contempt action against MACC, including Latheefa.

Meanwhile Latheefa said the MACC had sent the first round of audio clips to the police for investigation.

“Whatever we reveal will have to be investigated.

“Based on what we have told earlier, there are elements of wrongdoings that can be heard in the audio (recordings), ” she said.

“This means not only that the police can conduct investigations; MACC is also allowed to do it,” she added.

When asked if the release of the recordings was related to the by-election in Kimanis, Sabah, Latheefa said it was up to people to say anything.

“They can say whatever they want,” she said. – ANN

RELATED STORIES:

Lawyer questions MACC’s impartiality after release of audio clips

RELEASING audio recordings of high-profile individuals allegedly conspiring to cover up government wrongdoing has raised questions on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s impartiality, lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said.

She was commenting on yesterday’s release of recordings, made in secret, of conversations that involved former prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor, former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad, and officials and high-profile figures from the United Arab Emirates.

Sangeet questioned why the recordings were not handed over to police for investigations but were played publicly.

“When the investigation agency becomes hell bent on publicly shaming, their impartiality, independence and credibility should be questioned.

“What really is the motive of playing the recordings publicly before police investigations. Convenient that a by-election is around the corner,” she said in a Facebook post , referring to the Kimanis by-election in Sabah on January 18.

Sangeet said Pakatan Harapan politicians would have cried “double standards” if the same had been done to one of their members.

Her Facebook post was accompanied by an article quoting another lawyer, Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who said the release of the recordings went against the rule of law.

Sangeet said while it was up to a judge to decide on the admissibility of such recordings, some of the conversations were in relation to 1Malaysia Development Bhd, for which Najib is currently facing trial.

“If it does not relate to current charge then surely it is expected to be the basis of a fresh charge.

“If he is later charged for it, then the judge is already prejudiced by having heard the recordings before it passes the admissibility test.

“If he is not charged after the investigations then there is no offence, so why insinuate wrongdoing publicly in the first place,” she said.

Earlier today, lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, who is also DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP, said the release of the recordings before police investigations were against the rule of law.

He said the recordings, should be part of evidence law enforcement agencies used to make a case for the courts to decide on after the suspects are charged. Instead, releasing the recordings to the public first could result in a trial by media, rather than by the courts, he added. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.