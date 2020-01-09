FOR RECALCITRANT MINISTER ZURAIDA, THE VERY MINIMUM MUST BE ‘SUSPENSION’ – BUT ‘SACK’ IS THE BEST: PKR CONFIRMS AZMIN’S HENCHWOMAN TO FACE DISCIPLINARY BOARD FOR ATTACKING OWN PARTY IN THIRST TO HELP MAHATHIR FORM ‘BACKDOOR GOVT’ AGAINST OWN COALITION

PKR is looking into a disciplinary complaint against party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin over her attacks against the party and its president.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution said the complaint against Zuraida was lodged after the party’s annual congress last December.

“I can confirm the complaint against her, and it is now before the disciplinary committee headed by Ahmad Kassim.

“If found guilty, Zuraida can be warned, suspended or sacked from the party,” he said after an event in Penang today.

It was reported yesterday that Zuraida could be sacked from PKR for insulting and attacking party members and president Anwar Ibrahim.

She is accused of doing so in her speech during a dinner held by PKR deputy president Azmin Ali’s faction on the last night of party congress.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.