IF GOBIND & IGP ARE SERIOUS TO STOP THE ROT, DEMAND DETERRENT JAIL SENTENCE FOR PUTRA MAN FOR ‘INCITING & INTIMIDATION’ OVER CNY DECORATIONS: ‘V’ MAY BE VICTORY BUT ‘S’ FOR SUNGAI BULOH MORE SUITABLE FOR KHAIRUL AZAM

Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz has declared himself victorious following the hullabaloo caused by his complaint over Chinese New Year decorations displayed at a school in Selangor recently.

He said this was because his letter of complaint on the decorations put up at SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1 caught the attention of cabinet and caused ministers to descend on the school.

The Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president said after flashing a ‘V’ sign to waiting media in front of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) this morning, where he was called in to give a statement.

When asked what the sign meant, he replied “Victory”.

“I won, as because of my one letter, seven ministers went (to the school).

“My name was mentioned 15 times during cabinet meeting.”

MKINI

