JOHOR SCHOOL PRINCIPAL – WHO RECENTLY RECEIVED EXCELLENCE AWARD – UNDER PROBE FOR ‘SEXUALLY GROOMING’ MALE STUDENTS
KUALA LUMPUR — Allegations that a Johor principal who recently received an excellence award is involved in the sexual grooming of some male students are currently under investigation.
Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan confirmed the matter to national news agency Bernama this morning, in response to social media messages circulating in Johor.
He added that action will be taken depending on the investigation’s findings.
Last November, parents of a 14-year-old boy accused another principal in Telipok, Sabah in his 50s of sending sexually inappropriate messages to their son.
Earlier this week, the Perlis police chief disclosed that reports of sexual offences against children in the state have risen 38 per cent.
MALAY MAIL
