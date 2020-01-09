FINALLY MAHATHIR’S IGP GETS IT – AFTER UNMISTAKABLE SLAP FROM AZIZAH & CABINET: TOP COP ORDERS PROBE INTO PUTRA MAN FOR ‘INTIMIDATION & INCITEMENT’ – WHICH THE POLICE SHOULD HAVE DONE INSTEAD OF IMMEDIATELY DEMANDING SCHOOL TAKES DOWN CNY DECORATIONS

POLICE will investigate the author of a letter criticising a Selangor school over its Chinese New Year decorations, said Abdul Hamid Bador.

The inspector-general of police said there are elements of intimidation and incitement in the letter.

“I have already ordered an investigation into the writer,” he told Bernama today.

With the police action, he said, it is hoped that the public will not worry about “losing their constitutional rights”.

“I find that the school has not done anything wrong by putting up decorations in conjunction with CNY,” he said, referring to SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1, after being briefed on the matter by Selangor cops.

“I commend the school for its initiative to cultivate mutual respect among the country’s different cultures.”

It was reported that the right-wing Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) yesterday threatened to lodge a report against the school over the decorations, claiming that they are an attempt to propagate a religion to students.

Putra vice-president and lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, in a letter sent to principal Rohani Mohd Nor, said Muslim parents had complained about the decorations.

“This is distressing for Muslim students and is also against Article 3(1) of the federal constitution.” – Bernama

Keep race, politics out of our school, say parents

CHINESE New Year decorations at SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1 in Selangor should not be turned into a racial or sensitive issue, said parents of pupils there.

They said the school’s good reputation and the teachers’ dedication should not be damaged by making the CNY decorations an issue.

They told The Malaysian Insight Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) should not blow up the issue for its own political agenda as the school has been putting up decorations for festivals without any problems for the past 11 years.

“I feel the teachers are unhappy with the negative reports. Even my daughter who is in form two feels it is wrong to fault the school. Her friends, too, feel the same way.

“Putra is definitely wrong in this matter. We should not be orthodox, we are a multireligious society,” said Indrani Selva Kumar, 48, when met at the school.

The former lawyer said Putra’s attack will also send a negative image to tourists who visit Malaysia.

“This is Visit Malaysia Year and we want to show the world our uniqueness in celebrating Chinese New Year, Deepavali and Aidilfitri.

“They are after all festive decorations. Why must the school bring them down? This is not a religious matter,” she said.

Another mother, who wanted to be known as Leong, said the school has been putting up festive decorations for major festivals for almost 11 years.

Each year, a particular space in the school will be decorated in accordance with the festival concerned, she said.

“The school celebrates Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Chinese New Year. This was started by the principal to encourage unity.

“We have been doing this for almost 11 years now and the teachers are also aware this has nothing to do with religion.

“Why has this been turned into an issue now? We only want the children to know about the cultures of others, that’s all,” she said.

Leong said the school and the parent-teacher association will work together to put up the decorations.

“During the last Aidilfitri, we cooked together, and for Deepavali, we put up floor decorations (kolam). During Chinese New Year, the students will perform Chinese dances,” she said.

Parents are disappointed that some quarters are trying to destroy the spirit of unity and harmony that they are keen to instil in the school, she said.

“It is disappointing when the school has been made an issue by those with personal agenda,” she said.

Another parent who didn’t want to be named said political parties should stay out of schools.

“Why are they turning this into an issue? Do they want to cause racial tension?” she asked.

The decorations are also part of a calligraphy competition this Saturday.

“The decorations fit the theme of the competition. Why are outsiders making an issue out of this?”

She said any interested party should instead concentrate on improving the school’s infrastructure.

The school has been in the news in recent days after Putra vice-president and lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz threatened to report the school over the “religious” Chinese New Year decoration, which he said was “unconstitutional”.

The cabinet has come down hard on Putra’s stand, saying that putting up festive decorations is not a religious issue.

Earlier yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and a host of ministers visited the school to show their support.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.