FEARFUL OF THE SACK & AHEAD OF MUCH-AWAITED GAY SEX VIDEO IDENTIFICATION, AZMIN SCURRIES BACK TO ATTEND PKR MEETING – THE FIRST IN OVER A YEAR – WITH SIDEKICK ZURAIDA IN TOW

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali said today the party’s troubles are “history” and that it is now time to move on.

This comes after Azmin and some of his key allies, including vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is rumoured to be facing the sack, attended the party’s political bureau meeting today.

Azmin, who has clashed with Anwar, and Zuraida, have not been attending party meetings on a regular basis.

This led to dissatisfaction among PKR leaders and delegates at last year’s troubled national congress in Melaka.

The economic affairs minister and those aligned to him boycotted the final day of the congress over what they called provocative speeches by delegates.

“To me that is history. Now, we want to move on. I think we’ve learned our lesson, I think all leaders should take responsibility for what happened.”

Azmin said tonight’s meeting was a “good start” to the year for the party.

“I think we must meet more often and discuss. We must have mutual respect and understanding in order to unite the party.”

On talk that pressure was building from within the party to sack Zuraida, Azmin said these rumours should not be entertained.

Zuraida, meanwhile, declined to go into detail about what was discussed at the meeting.

On whether she feared being dismissed by the party, she only said, “We’ll cross the bridge when we come to it.”

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil later told reporters that the party discussed issues as well as international developments, namely the United States’ assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

All party disciplinary issues, he said, were still being investigated and no decision had been made.

Earlier today, a PKR official, who declined to be named, said pressure was building up within the party to dismiss Zuraida for insulting party members and publicly disclosing details of an alleged private conversation she had had with party president Anwar Ibrahim.

In her speech at a dinner organised by Azmin after the congress, Zuraida claimed that Anwar had tried to convince her that it was Azmin who was in a sex video that had gone viral in June.

She also claimed that Anwar’s judgement seemed to have been affected by the influence of the “novice” and “mafia” in the party, which were seen as veiled digs at Fahmi and Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

