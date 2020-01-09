KIMANIS: The release of the audio clips allegedly linking former prime minister Najib Razak and several high-ranking officials today will not affect Umno’s chances of winning the Kimanis by-election, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight.

He said the Kimanis voters know well enough not to be affected by such issues and was confident they will vote for the Umno-BN candidate, Mohamad Alamin.

“But I feel the authorities need to be smart in their field of work. They should not become a political tool and create a ‘diversion’ ahead of a by-election,” he told reporters after a ceramah in Seladan here.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad and a list of others related to the controversial 1MDB and SRC International issue.

Earlier, in his address, Zahid appealed to Kimanis voters to help Umno secure the federal seat and allow BN to be an effective opposition front.

“We also want to send a signal that Malaysians are suffering under PH’s administration,” he told a crowd of around 800 people.

Also present were Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan, former BN minister Anifah Aman and Sabah MCA Wanita chairman Pamela Yong.

Zahid also reiterated the pledge to give Sabah Umno autonomy, including allowing Sabah to manage its own finances if BN recaptures Putrajaya in the 15th general election.

He said Putrajaya will provide an annual allocation and the state government can decide what projects it wants to implement first.

“I know Sabahans are already smart enough to handle their own finances.”

Anifah, the former Kimanis MP and a former foreign minister, said although he had not rejoined Umno, he would continue to provide his full support to the party.

MACC’s revelation will affect Malaysia-UAE ties, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s move to reveal alleged audio recordings of a conversation between former prime minister Najib Razak and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan will affect diplomatic ties, says a top Umno leader.

In a Facebook post, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan criticised the MACC’s “unprecedented” act of releasing the audio recordings of Najib discussing dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International with several officials, including Sheikh Mohammed Zayed.

MACC, he said, should have given any new evidence on 1MDB to the police for further investigation.

“MACC must act professionally and what happened today did not meet the required standard of professionalism.”

He said the conversation between a head of state with a foreign country’s leader is a secret matter and it was not right to reveal the conversations without going through the proper legal process.

“Today’s revelation will surely court trouble with the UAE government.

“MACC should understand it is important for Malaysia to avoid conflict with any country in our efforts to uncover the truth in the 1MDB scandal.”

The police, he said, must now investigate the new evidence in the interest of justice.

He also said today’s revelations prejudiced all those involved in the case.

Earlier, Najib said MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had defamed him by describing the conversations as a cover-up or a political conspiracy to cover up (a crime).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

