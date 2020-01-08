AZIZAH LEADS CABINET IN REBUKING RACIST PUTRA MAN OVER CNY DECORATIONS – GIFTS SCHOOL WITH ANOTHER 20 LANTERNS DESPITE ADVICE FROM MAHATHIR’S IGP TO TAKE DOWN DECORATIONS

The Chinese New Year celebratory spirit returned to SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1 today, with the arrival of decorations brought by seven cabinet ministers.

The school had previously taken down its decorations, following a complaint lodged by a lawyer who is a vice-president of a far-right party.

The cabinet delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, brought twenty Chinese lanterns with them, some of which they autographed.

De facto Islamic Affairs Minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa said that he signed his name in Jawi.

Other ministers present were Lim Guan Eng, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Gobind Singh Deo, Xavier Jayakumar, and Saifuddin Abdullah.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching, Selangor exco member Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, Subang MP Wong Chen, and Selangor Education Director Mahanom Mat Sam.

“We are here to show that we want to defend racial unity,” Wan Azizah told reporters, saying that cultural celebrations should not be dividing points for Malaysians.

Teo, meanwhile, explained that the school had previously taken down their decorations on the advice of police to avoid escalating tensions.

She said the government will also empower teachers and headmasters who promote unity and diversity.

However, she said the government is taking a stand that schools are free to mark any festive occasion.

Meanwhile, Lim rebuffed allegations that the complaint against school decorations was in retaliation for the Jawi issue, which DAP is perceived to be against.

“Who said we are against Jawi? When did we oppose Jawi? We don’t oppose Jawi, just as we don’t oppose Mandarin and Tamil.

“The issue now is because Chinese lanterns were taken down, that is why we came. Jawi was not removed,” he said.

The complaint about the school’s decorations had come from lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, who is a Putra vice-president.

Khairul claimed that he had received complaints from parents that the decorations were an attempt to propagate non-Islamic religions to Muslims.

The lawyer went on to claim that he wrote to the school’s principal, Rohani Mohd Noor, who then agreed to take down the decorations.

In the alleged email reply he posted on social media, Rohani said she was in the dark about the decorations. -MKINI

Cabinet rebukes those playing up racist sentiments over CNY school deco

The cabinet today has rebuked the act of certain quarters in playing up racist and extremist sentiments over Chinese New Year decorations at a school in Puchong.

“The cabinet in its meeting today chaired by the prime minister looks seriously upon the action by certain parties who played up racist and religious issues by lodging a police report against Chinese New Year decorations at SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1, Selangor.

“It is not religious and it is not a method of spreading religion,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today.

This comes after Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz lodged a police report against the school for its Chinese New Year decorations.

The lawyer had claimed that he received complaints from parents, who felt it was an attempt to propagate non-Islamic beliefs for Muslim students.

The PMO said it is normal to put up decorations for a celebration be it Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Deepavali and so on, as Malaysia is a multi-cultural country.

“We have to respect each other because differences in customs and cultures among the society is a valuable asset for the country.

“The cabinet does not agree at all with the racist and extremist behaviour of certain parties because it will damage the racial unity in this country,” PMO said.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, along with several other ministers, have since visited the school to present 20 additional red lanterns to them. MKINI

MKINI

.