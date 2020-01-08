‘SUCH A THING HAS NEVER HAPPENED IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY’: SHOCKED OR NOT, NAJIB SHIVERS AS NEW AUDIO RECORDINGS IMPLICATE HIM IN COVER-UP OVER HIS STEPSON RIZA AZIZ, 1MDB LINK TO TABUNG HAJI, DRAG IN APANDI, BALING MP & EX-MACC CHIEF

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak expressed his “shock” over the audio recordings of his conversations with high-level officials released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today.

He told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court the timing of the release of the recordings coincided with the coming Kimanis by-election.

“I am shocked by this revelation. Such a thing has never happened in the history of our country. And the timing of it is near the Kimanis by-election. So, I will discuss this with my lawyers,” he said during a break in the SRC International trial.

On whether he believed it was a political attack, Najib replied: “The timing of it, it is near Kimanis (by-election).”

Asked if he would take action as his conversation appeared to have been taped, Najib replied: “I will study the matter from a legal standpoint and consider whatever options I have. At the time, I was the head of the government.”

The recordings, made public by the MACC this morning, revealed individuals talking about the 1Malaysia Development Bhd case and how it affected Najib and his stepson Riza Aziz after the US Department of Justice began money-laundering investigations in 2016.

The conversations took place between January and July 2016, and showed how the parties conspired to cover up the case.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the recordings were sent by an unknown source after the new year.

She added that Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, may face fresh charges.

Najib and Rosmah are currently facing 42 and 20 charges respectively for abuse of power, money laundering and corruption.

