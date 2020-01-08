ROSMAH SHOUTING, ‘SUPER VILLAIN’ NAJIB CLUELESS: FORMER POWER COUPLE MAY FACE FRESH ABUSE OF POWER CHARGES AFTER NEW AUDIO RECORDINGS RELEASED BY MACC CHIEF – ‘CAN’T THEY SEE THEIR PRIORITY IS YOU, NOT ANYBODY ELSE?

An irate Rosmah Mansor was not pleased with the manner former premier Najib Abdul Razak was handling matters.

In a telephone call to Najib on July 27, 2016, she chided her husband for appearing like a villain as the latter remained calm throughout the conversation.

She also told him to take charge and described his advisers as goons.

The recording was one of several revealed by MACC at a press conference in Putrajaya today. The commission said the recordings are authentic.CLICK HERE to listen to the recording

Rosmah: Hi

Najib: Hi

Rosmah: Apa cerita? (What’s the story) Can I advise you. (Shouting) Can I advise you on something?

Najib: Hang on… Yes, anything?

Rosmah: You, please don’t. Listen to me, they tell you to slow down (MACC chief Abu Kassim Mohamed). Abu Kassim is making statements all over the place (inaudible). Taking pictures with Pak Lah (Najib’s predecessor Abdullah Ahmad Badawi) and what not.

They are making him, he is looking like a hero, and you are the villain. And all these five people, can’t they see their first priority is you, not anybody else?

Najib: Who are the people?

Rosmah: Your office lah. Shahlan is convinced, Tengku is convinced, Amhari is convinced. It’s like we’re supervillains.

Najib: No, no, no, I allowed Azwan to make the statement, the impact is good.

Rosmah: No, Azwan, okay fine. Today Abu Kassim is in Berita Harian and they allowed Abu Kassim to take a picture with Pak Lah.

And he has got the cheek to thank Pak Lah and everyone else besides you. That’s not fair.

Najib: Hmm, hmm, understand.

Rosmah: (inaudible)

Najib: No, I’ve already signed the letter for Dzul’s (Dzulkifli Ahmad) appointment.

Dzulkifli replaced Abu Kassim as MACC chief just four days later on Aug 1, 2016.

In an earlier recording from January that year, Dzulkifli, who was then with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, had called Najib to inform him about an incriminating investigation paper.

MACC chief Latheefa Koya believes that Azwan referred to “Azwan Bro”, which is the nickname of Senator Khairul Azwan Harun.

Meanwhile, Najib’s officers named by Rosmah are former special officer Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, former press secretary Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad and former political secretary Shahlan Ismail.

MKINI

