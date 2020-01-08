MUKHRIZ DENIES EYEING THE NEW EDUCATION MINISTER POST – YET ADMITS IT’S ALL UP TO DADDY MAHATHIR: ‘IT’S THE PM’S PREROGATIVE’

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has denied speculation that he is in line to take over the education minister post vacated by Dr Maszlee Malik.

“No….There is a lot more work to be done in Kedah,” the state Mentri Besar said when asked.

He added that he did not know how his name could have been linked with the post nor why unverified news of it went viral on social media.

“Many things go viral but I don’t know – maybe some people have a lot of time to make posters, put in old pictures and make assumptions,” he said in a press conference.

The video of the press conference was posted on YouTube.

Mukhriz said he had met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir a day before Maszlee’s resignation and the subject was not mentioned.

“I didn’t know, so I never asked. He himself didn’t say anything about it,” said Mukhriz, who is also the son of Dr Mahathir.

However, he said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to choose the new education minister.

He said the Bersatu supreme council had not drawn up any list of candidates for the post.

“He will evaluate it himself and make the decision. The supreme council is ready to support whomever is chosen,” he said.

Dr Mahathir had said he felt there were reasons why it was necessary for Maszlee to step down, and that it was his prerogative to decide on his replacement. ANN

Dr M: I will decide on the next Education Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The appointment of the new Education Minister will ultimately be decided by the Prime Minister, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“It is my prerogative as (Prime Minister).

“I will decide on who will replace Dr Maszlee Malik,” he said after chairing the special cabinet committee on anti-corruption on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Dr Mahathir said there were reasons that made him felt it was necessary for Maszlee to step down.

“I’m not saying that he did everything wrong. There were some things he did that were right.

“But because of some other reasons, I felt it was necessary for him to resign, and he agreed,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, however, did not elaborate on what those “other reasons” were.

Maszlee announced his resignation on Jan 2. – ANN

