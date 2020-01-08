MAT HASAN’S ‘RACIST’ TONGUE GETS HIM INTO TROUBLE: ME A FILIPINO? HOW CAN I BE FILIPINO – INCENSED SHAFIE APDAL THREATENS TO SUE UMNO NO.2’S ‘MALAYSIA VS PHILIPPINES’ COMMENT

MOHD Shafie Apdal said he is mulling legal action against Umno No. 2 Mohamad Hasan over the latter’s “Malaysia v the Philippines” remark.

The Parti Warisan Sabah president urged Mohamad to apologise, failing which, he will take the matter to the courts.

Shafie said the former Negri Sembilan menteri besar, while campaigning for Barisan Nasional in the Kimanis by-election, likened the contest to a “Malaysia v the Philippines” fight.

“I have instructed (lawyers) to send a letter to (Mohamad), seeking an apology. If he refuses, I will sue him,” said the Sabah chief minister at a Christmas programme in Kuala Pos Bongawan Estate near Kimanis today.

Mohamad reportedly said his analogy came from locals, who viewed BN as Malaysian and Warisan as “a party from the Philippines”.

Shafie said: “What indicates that I am Filipino? How can I be Filipino? I am a Sabahan, a Malaysian.

“How can I be appointed as deputy defence minister, then? I have served (the country) for almost 30 years.”

He said one’s race and heritage should never be questioned, especially to “fish for votes”.

The January 18 by-election is a straight fight between BN’s Mohamad Alamin and Warisan’s Karim Bujang.

– Bernama

