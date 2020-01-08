That is the latest on the Malaysian political scene. Pakatan Harapan may not last till May 2020, a new unity government will replace Pakatan Harapan, and DAP will once again be sent back into the opposition, a job they know how to do best. Between Mahathir and Anwar, the Malays trust Mahathir more. And in Malaysian politics it is about who the Malays want, not who the Chinese want.

DAP is doing what can be considered as slaying the goose that lays the golden egg. Since 1965, when it was formed as the proxy of Singapore’s PAP, DAP has been struggling to get into power. And this does not include its efforts through the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) before that.

Finally, after 53 years, it won power in May 2018. But DAP was not able to change its old habits and it continues to play the role of “opposition” even while in government. It opposed national schools, it opposed Malay-centric policies, it opposed Islamic policies, it opposed Sharia laws, it opposed Umno, it opposed Barisan Nasional.

DAP is still a very small-minded Chinese party that opposes everything Malay-Islam

Basically, DAP continued to be a platform for Chinese and non-Muslim issues, not issues of national interest. And all the talk of fighting abuse of power and corruption ended the day Pakatan Harapan walked into Putrajaya.

DAP makes it very clear to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he is the Prime Minister only because DAP says so. If DAP does not say so then Mahathir can no longer be Prime Minister. But Mahathir can be Prime Minister only until May this year. After that Mahathir must retire and hand power to Anwar Ibrahim.

That is what DAP wants and what DAP wants is what is going to happen. There are no two ways about it.

Mahathir is DAP’s “Ali Baba” — or what they call in America an “Uncle Tom”

In short, Mahathir is merely the “guest” in the “home” of DAP. However, one thing about Mahathir is that he will never play second fiddle, which is what DAP wants him to do. So, to become head of the household, Mahathir has no choice but to get rid of DAP. If not, Mahathir will go down in history as the lame duck Prime Minister, the “Uncle Tom” of DAP.

Mahathir is giving new meaning to the old term, “Ali Baba”. Yes, Mahathir is DAP’s “Ali Baba”, what they used to call “Uncle Tom” in America. And this is something Mahathir cannot accept in 1,000 years.

But Mahathir cannot do anything about the matter as much as he may hate DAP to kingdom come. DAP gave Mahathir his job and what DAP gives DAP can take away. And in May this year DAP is going to take it away.

So, Mahathir has only these next couple of months to act. And the first thing Mahathir has to do is to remove DAP’s fingers from around his throat. But to do that Mahathir has to first replace the number of Parliament seats that DAP and its allies such as Anwar Ibrahim own. And to do that he needs to court PAS, Umno, PKR, Amanah and the parties from Sabah and Sarawak and form a new unity government to replace Pakatan Harapan.

The 122 “Malay” Parliament seats in West Malaysia that Pakatan Harapan can no longer win

The latest count is there are 135 Parliament seats under Mahathir’s control. Hence a new unity government is possible. Those committed to Mahathir are PAS, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Hishammuddin Hussein, Mohamad Hasan, about five MPs from Amanah, almost half the MPs from PKR, and a number of MPs from the Sabah and Sarawak political parties.

Najib Tun Razak has not stated his stand yet and he is talking to both Anwar and Mahathir while Lokman Noor Adam is fiercely opposed to the whole idea of a unity government with Mahathir — so the old man wants Lokman “executed”.

That is the latest on the Malaysian political scene. Pakatan Harapan may not last till May 2020, a new unity government will replace Pakatan Harapan, and DAP will once again be sent back into the opposition, a job they know how to do best. Between Mahathir and Anwar, the Malays trust Mahathir more. And in Malaysian politics it is about who the Malays want, not who the Chinese want.

THE CORRIDORS OF POWER

Raja Petra Kamarudin

MALAYSIA TODAY

