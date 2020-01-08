ANWAR DROPS HINT AFTER 4-EYED MEETING WITH MAHATHIR IN PUTRAJAYA POWER TRANSITION TIMELINE MAY HAVE BEEN DISCUSSED: ‘AMONG MATTERS DISCUSSED WERE THOSE ON PAKATAN PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL’ – REPORT

ANWAR Ibrahim met Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the latter’s office in Putrajaya today to discuss local and international developments.

The PKR president said among the matters talked about were those on the Pakatan Harapan presidential council, but he did not elaborate.

“We also discussed the Kuala Lumpur Summit that was held at the end of last year,” he said in a Facebook post this evening.

The meeting follows calls in the past week for Dr Mahathir to set a date for the transition of power by May.

PH chief secretary Saifuddin Abdullah , however, has said there is no May deadline.

“Although the PH presidential council agreed on January 6, 2018 that Anwar will take over from Dr Mahathir and become the eighth prime minister, it did not specify any dates.

“Hence, the issue of a power transition in May 2020 does not arise,” he said in a statement last week.

Dr Mahathir, on December 10 last year, said he will hand over power to Anwar after this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) conference, added Saifuddin.

Malaysia will host the 2020 Apec Summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Dr Mahathir will be the only prime minister to host the Apec meet twice, with the first held in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

“Any questions about the power transition should be left to the PH presidential council to decide,” said Saifuddin.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

