BOMBSHELL – AZMIN POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED IN GAY SEX VIDEO BY U.S. FORENSICS? MAHATHIR & HIS IGP SCRAMBLE FOR NEW COVER-UP STORY, AG TOMMY TO BE DRAGGED INTO CONSPIRACY TO DUPE THE PEOPLE?

When Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador declared last July that an explosive gay sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali was genuine, but the identities of the two men in the clips could not be determined, the reputation and integrity of the Royal Malaysia Police immediately took a hit. The verdict screams cover-up.

Already tainted with corruption and incompetency for the last 60 years under the thumb of the previous Barisan Nasional regime, the last thing the new police chief needed was another half-baked story that insults peoples’ intelligence. The police force was ridiculed and mocked for relying merely on the local Cybersecurity Malaysia to conduct a forensic of the video clip.

If the police could identify and arrest a Vietnamese woman wearing a white sweatshirt emblazoned with the big black letters “LOL” after the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, despite the great distance between the suspect and airport security surveillance cameras, it was laughable that two men caught in their naughty act in a hotel room could not be identified.

Why didn’t the police send the video clip to the U.S. or China for facial recognition before making a fool of themselves? China has the technology to identify images not only in a fog and near-total darkness, but also possess AI technology. It’s this technology that the Chinese surveillance system keeps facial recognition databases consisting of almost every one of the nation’s 1.4-billion citizens.

Yes, the police under the leadership of IGP Bador appear to be enjoying very much at shooting their own foot. After months of public pressure, the cops admitted in November last year that a team had returned from overseas after handing over the video to experts from a United States university to determine the authenticity of the sex video as well as the identity of the two men in it.

Still, the mystery remains as to why the police could identify Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong in the assassination of the half-brother of North Korea’s leader, but could not identify two men who were just a few feet away from a camera. Did the police also engage foreign forensic experts in the case of the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur Airport in 2017?

Exactly when the police went to the U.S. to submit the video to the foreign forensic team is unknown. It was only after the cops returned from the overseas trip that it was revealed that the gay sex video had been submitted. Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Huzir Mohamed reportedly said the results of the authentication will be available by the end of the year (2019).

However, the last day of the year 2019 came – and gone – without any results being announced, prompting more speculations and rumours. Yesterday (January 6), the cops could not drag their feet anymore. CID director Huzir confirmed the results of foreign expert analysis on the gay sex video have actually been obtained late last year.

Now, the burning question is why the police kept quiet and didn’t immediately reveal the forensic analysis’ results of the scandalous sex video upon receiving it late last year? Make no mistake. It was due to the public pressure that the CID chief was forced to make the statement. Even then, the cops chose to play “tai-chi”, saying it’s not necessary for the police to announce the report.

Interestingly, CID director Huzir claimed that the investigation papers on the sex video were already submitted to the Attorney General Chambers at the end of last year. That could only mean one thing – the forensic results have most likely identified Azmin Ali, the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, as one of the men engaged in gay sex in the video.

Police Chief Abdul Hamid Bador was seen as shielding and protecting Economic Affairs Minister Azmin since the first day the video was exposed, presumably under the influence of the prime minister. If the laboratory results from the U.S. say Azmin was not the man as widely alleged, naturally it would be celebrated with champagne popping follows by fireworks.

Knowing Mahathir, he definitely would have called for an urgent press conference and showed the journalists the official results from the U.S. experts, if his favourite boy did not screw another boy in the hotel. The premier would be grinning from ear to ear, holding the forensic results for its picture to be snapped, as if he had just scored 8A in the recent UPSR examination.

After all, Mahathir has said multiple times that the mastermind behind the sex video should be punished, not the sex actor Azmin, despite the fact that gay sex is illegal in the country. In November last year, the Selangor Shariah High Court sentenced four men to 6 months’ jail, 6 strokes of the cane, and a RM4,800 fine for “attempting intercourse against the order of nature.”

The premier has been incredibly bias from the beginning when he announced that Azmin was innocent and the video clip was a fake – even “before” the police could start the process of authenticating the video last year. The premature statement from Mahathir put the police in tatters, unable to perform their job professionally and could not investigate the scandal without fear or favour.

Do you think Mahathir would not brag and tell all and sundry that he has been right all along about Azmin’s innocence – if the U.S. forensic analysis had concluded that none of the two individuals in the video clip was the economic affairs minister? Therefore, there could be only two reasons why the police insisted to make a joint statement with the Attorney General Chambers.

First reason – it would be announced that Azmin was indeed the homosexual man caught with his pants down in the video clip. Second reason – the announcement would clear Azmin of unnatural sexual activity because believe it or not, even the U.S. forensic specialists could not determine the identity of the two men (with some deepfake tales). However, if Azmin is cleared, it would lead to more questions.

Try showing the video clip to anybody and they will tell you that it’s above 90% of certainty that Azmin was involved. So, if the foreign forensic report could not identify the men, even with the U.S. latest technology, it means they probably have been bribed to cook up a fake result. That’s why the police needs to make a joint statement with the Attorney General Chambers.

The cops have lost their credibility and integrity in the gay sex video scandal after Mahathir’s interference. They desperately need Attorney General Tommy Thomas’ credential to convince the public that Azmin was still a virgin. However, even if Thomas could be arm-twisted to do that, the police still have a huge problem – Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz.

Will the Royal Malaysia Police and the Attorney General Chambers decide to charge Mr. Haziq, who has already admitted to be one of the men in the gay sex video? Haziq has claimed the other man was his sex partner Azmin. Unless the police can prove Haziq was retarded or mentally challenged, he cannot be allowed to walk scot free as if nothing had happened.

Malaysia is clear about same-sex sexual activity. It’s a crime to engage sodomy (as well as oral sex), defined to include both heterosexual and homosexual acts, with punishment including fines and prison sentences of up to 20 years. However, if Haziq is put on trial, he would reveal to the world the details about his sexual activities with Azmin – creating a bigger humiliation to Mahathir.

In a nutshell, if Azmin was innocent, the police would have had immediately announced the results of the foreign forensic investigation late last year. The fact that they didn’t, and require the Attorney General Chambers by their side to make a joint statement suggest that either Azmin has been positively identified, or a new cover-up story is about to be unleashed to insult the peoples’ intelligence – again.

FINANCE TWITTER

.