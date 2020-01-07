MAHATHIR’S LAWYER HAS THE CHEEK TO PUT PRESSURE ON AG TOMMY OVER YUSOFF RAWTHER’S ‘SODOMY 3’ CASE – YOUR IMPARTIALITY IN QUESTION, PLEASE RECUSE YOURSELF!

PETALING JAYA: Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas should recuse himself from deciding on whether to prosecute the case, says the lawyer representing Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, who has accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of outraging his modesty.

Haniff Khatri Abdulla said Thomas had in the past recorded his opinion that the sodomy charges against Anwar were part of a political conspiracy, and as such his impartiality in deciding this latest case involving his client was questionable.

“Is Thomas, in his capacity as the Attorney General, qualified to make an unbiased decision based on the principles of natural justice?” he asked.

Haniff said Thomas had suggested in an article posted on the Bar Council website eight years ago that Anwar was a victim of political conspiracy in the sodomy case involving his former aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

“Having formed such an opinion clearly shows elements of conflict of interest, giving rise to questions of whether (Thomas) is qualified in making a decision on the investigation papers handed over by the police after investigating Yusoff’s complaint, ” Haniff said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The police had on Monday (Jan 6) announced that they have handed over the investigation papers on Yusoff’s case to the Attorney General’s office for further action.

Haniff lauded the police for completing their investigation within a month of Yusoff lodging his complaint on Dec 7 last year.

He added that Thomas should issue a formal statement to allay perceptions that rule of law and natural justice might be compromised.

“In observing the principles of natural justice and supremacy of the law, Thomas should recuse himself from playing any role in handling the investigation papers involving Yussof’s complaint, ” he said when asked to elaborate on his statement.

Yusoff voluntarily took a polygraph test last month to assist investigations into his complaint.

Anwar gave his statement to the police on Dec 12. – ANN

Unfair to pre-judge Tommy Thomas in latest Anwar probe, says ex-AG

PETALING JAYA: Former attorney-general Abu Talib Othman says it is up to Tommy Thomas to decide whether to recuse himself from going through the investigation papers related to the sexual assault complaint against Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that as the AG who also doubles as public prosecutor, Thomas is entitled to look into the papers and decide whether to prosecute or otherwise.

“It is totally unfair to pre-judge him and question his integrity without evidence,” said Abu Talib, who was the AG from 1980 to 1993.

“He is the AG and you cannot hold the past against him. It is his call or else it will be seen as him abdicating from his duty as AG and public prosecutor,” he told FMT.

Lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla had urged Thomas to disqualify himself from being part of any decision involving the allegation by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther against Anwar.

This was after Bukit Aman said police were consulting with Thomas on the next course of action.

Haniff said there would be questions of conflict of interest and natural justice raised if Thomas were to be part of the case.

He cited Thomas’ past statements in defence of Anwar when the PKR president was charged with sodomising his former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

Abu Talib said Thomas, being a former senior counsel and now the AG, knew what was right and wrong in the name of justice.

“As the saying goes, justice must not only be done, it must also be seen to be done.

“Thomas would know what needs to be done in holding that public office,” he said.

Abu Talib said Thomas would also be assisted by his deputy public prosecutors in arriving at any decision.

Yusoff’s police report against Anwar in early December resulted in a probe by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5) under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which deals with using criminal force to outrage a person’s modesty.

Police had recorded statements from him and Anwar. The PKR president has rejected the allegations.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed said the case was one of three referred to the AG, the other two being the gay sex video implicating Mohamed Azmin Ali, and murder allegations against Najib Razak by Azilah Hadri, who has been sentenced to death for the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

ANN / FMT

