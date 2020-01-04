SHAFIE’S WARISAN SET FOR LANDSLIDE WIN IN ‘STRAIGHT FIGHT’ KIMANIS AGAINST UMNO – UNLIKE IN TANJUNG PIAI, A DIRECT SLAP & REBUKE TO MAHATHIR FROM VOTERS

THE Kimanis by-election will be a straight fight between Karim Bujang of Parti Warisan Sabah and Umno man Mohamad Alamin.

Both candidates head their respective parties’ Kimanis division.

Warisan, which leads the Sabah government, is allied with Pakatan Harapan.

Returning officer Jupari @ Jupry Etok announced the candidates’ names at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort at 10.25am today, after nominations closed at 10am.

Early voting is scheduled for January 14 and polling on January 18.

The by-election was called after the election court, on August 16 last year, nullified Anifah Aman’s win in the parliamentary seat in the 2018 general election.

Anifah, who won the seat on a Barisan Nasional ticket, quit Umno last September and served as an independent MP. He had held Kimanis for 20 years.

The election court allowed a petition challenging the 14th general election result that was filed on June 18, 2018 by Karim. It ruled that additional ballot papers had influenced the polls outcome.

On December 2 last year, the Federal Court dismissed Anifah’s appeal to set aside the election court decision. Yesterday, the apex court dismissed the former foreign minister’s final legal challenge to stop the by-election.

In GE14, Anifah polled 11,942 votes to win with a 156-vote majority. Karim got 11,786 votes, and third candidate Jaafar Ismail of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah received 1,300.

Kimanis has 29,664 voters, comprising 29,654 regular voters, nine early voters and one overseas absentee voter.

– Bernama

