JAWI – A SCRIPT CONTRARY TO THE FEDERAL CONSTITUTION – AND YET WHY THE PRESSURE ON DONG ZONG? WHO ARE THE HIDDEN HANDS SPLITTING THE RACES AGAIN – MAHATHIR, THE ROYALS, THE DEEP STATE?

‘Someone should take the state gov’t to court for enforcing a script contrary to the federal constitution.’

Jawi signage – firm action in Pahang from tomorrow

Mat Md: The Jawi signage in Pahang is one of the most idiotic orders that will cause the rise of unnecessary racial polemics to an irritable level.

This is a sheer waste of money and time that will not benefit anybody. Why waste valuable time to issue an order which is not productive and which looks childish and silly?

Right-thinking voters, hoping to see serious-minded councillors sitting in the cabinet to formulate policies designed to improve the standard of living of the people and raise the economy of the state should replace these country bumpkins at the earliest possible time.

Anonymous 2413471460628504: Yes, it is so much easier to deal with trivial issues than dealing with the important, difficult ones like the state of education, the economy, the continuous brain drain, etc.

We have to galvanise the unemployable youths in some ways, right? Get their minds off the fact that no one wants to employ them?

So get them to think that their culture, religion, race, their very existence is under threat and they will not criticise the government but instead fight the illusory enemy.

Malaysia oh Malaysia, wake up before we are all sacrificed at the altar of power and greed.

Newday: Considering that I was in Kuantan only three days ago, it appears Pahang Local Government and Housing Committee chairperson Abd Rahim Muda will have to wait another 12 months for any action.

I am struggling to recall any Jawi additions to signage. Your 70% compliance is a furphy, it’s more like 7% compliance.

FairMalaysian: My signage is only in Bahasa Malaysia and English. If they want to take me to court, be my guest. I am not going to pay the fine either. I can do business without a signboard.

These sadists should be taught the way Rosa Parks did. That kind of story/history is bound to happen when these losers trying to muscle their way.

They want to learn Jawi, please go ahead and learn. We are not interfering with their religion or culture. Why bother us with their issues?

Mambo: How can the Jawi writing be equal in font size to the current business name? I doubt there will be space. Which means shop owners will have to put up new signboards, resulting in more cost.

If the name is already in Bahasa Malaysia, why the need for Jawi? This is a show of power.

Anonymous_3e12: This will just make it more expensive for doing business. And only so few people can read Jawi, while everyone can read BM.

Vgeorgemy: Indeed, this another ‘ketuanan’ (supremacy) trick to confuse the customers of businesses.

Anywhere else, the business community is putting up signboards in the customer’s language to attract them to the products they sell. In Pahang, it will be in the language of ‘ketuanan’.

Wira: Someone should take the state government to court for enforcing a script contrary to the federal constitution. Would the DAP do this for all Malaysians?

Anonymous #33227154: This Jawi controversy is created by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Bersatu lackeys. They are happy if this issue is blown up as big as possible.

It’s all a show to bait DAP, MCA and the Chinese minority to create racial tension. So far, they keep creating one issue after another – from the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Icerd) to Jawi just to keep Bersatu in power.

Hang Babeuf: “Firm action will be taken against business premise owners in Pahang who do not use Jawi on their signboards from tomorrow, after that no more extension is given.”

All entirely voluntary, of course – no compulsion. More “forced Islamisation/Malayisation” of public space.

Anonymous_1552707885: Who said it won’t affect the non-Malays? Who said no compulsion of religion? Who said, the rule of law is applied equally? Who said mutual respect?

I see none.

After aborted confrontation, Malay groups and Sekat to hold dialogue on Jawi

Steven Ong: Education is about teaching and learning, and not about warnings and threats.

If education is about teaching and learning what is good for all Malaysians, then Jawi lessons – which many non-Muslims think are no help to them and for Malaysia – should not be a part of the syllabus in schools.

Honma: We have Malaysians who don’t know how to have proper dialogues to resolve opposing views. The only thing in their mind is to use threats against those with opinions they disagree with.

This is the fault of our education system and the ‘ketuanan’ mentality.

RR: We cannot stop Muslim students from learning Jawi as it their right, but it must be an optional subject even for the Muslims and without an exam as many Malay students may want to be science and maths-oriented rather than arts or religion.

Jawi must be an optional subject in vernacular schools. I must congratulate Seni Khat Action Team (Sekat) and its secretary, Arun Doraisamy, for the harmonious dialogue with Malay NGOs.

The Wakandan: Well, good for the Malay NGOs then. However, what do you do before the dialogue? Shouldn’t you discuss among yourself first. Like gathering your thought and points? After all, more heads are always better than one.

Or is that a change of heart? Did you at last see an inspirational light that the useless protest rally will really make you look like idiots?

Across The Straits: The playing field is seriously uneven – the right to express unequal treatment is vehemently suppressed on one side but allowed on the other. It just shows how unfair the system has become.

This is the state of the nation’s lop-sidedness. But they can only remain like so for a while. Sooner or later, something will have to give.

MKINI

.