DON’T TRY TO TRICK THE PEOPLE, DR M: ONE MASZLEE RESIGNING IS NOT ENOUGH – YOU MUST TRANSFER POWER TO ANWAR BY MAY 2020, SAYS PKR MP AMID FEARS MAHATHIR OFF ON NEW PLOT TO PAVE WAY FOR HIS SON MUKHRIZ & MUSTAPA TO BE NEXT DPM & PM

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan presidential council must clearly commit to a May 2020 transition from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Eighth Prime Minister, says Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The PKR chief organising secretary claimed that the rakyat is demanding certainty in the transition of power as promised by the Pakatan Harapan Consensus announced on Jan 6,2018.

“This is something that needs to be done for the sake of our country. Whether it is my constituents that I meet in the market, civil servants in Putrajaya or the business community – they want a clear answer on this matter,” he said in a New Year wish on Friday (Jan 3).

The Setiawangsa MP also said that Pakatan has to redouble efforts to deliver on the pledges of its manifesto.

He said that while Pakatan was able to bring about a number of “remarkable” achievement, they ought to have done a better job especially in economic reforms.

“Clearly, more work needs to be done in terms of not only creating more jobs and bringing the cost of living under control, but also future-proofing our economy, to ensure that our workers will be able to compete in the face of rapid technological change.

“Urgent efforts must also be undertaken to reduce the growing inequality in our society, that is now, worryingly, manifesting itself within, as well as between, the different ethnic groups.

“Doing this will undoubtedly blunt the rise of extreme identity politics of race and religion that we are unfortunately witnessing on our shores, as in a few countries throughout the world,” he said.

He added that the iconic year of 2020 must hence be a year of reform for the rakyat.

Nik Nazmi also thanked Dr Maszlee Malik for his service as Education Minister, saying that he was sure Maszlee would continue to serve his constituents in Simpang Renggam as well as the people of Malaysia generally.

“The portfolio is not an easy one and while we differed on a few issues, the fact remains that Dr Maszlee was able to achieve concrete things despite a number of difficulties,” said Nik Nazmi.

ANN

