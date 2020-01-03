BOMBSHELL – NAJIB’S FORMER BFF HADI AS GOOD AS SAYS IT – NAJIB COULD WELL HAVE GIVEN ORDER TO KILL ALTANTUYA: PAS CHIEF ADMITS ‘SUMPAH LAKNAT’ HAS ‘ZERO VALUE’ IN ISLAM – AND ‘CUNNING’ NAJIB DID NOT SWEAR ON THE QURAN BUT READ FROM A STATEMENT

Do not underestimate the idiocy of 4-million UMNO-Malays who had thrown their support for the UMNO Malay nationalist party in the 2018 General Election. Despite the burning issues of 1MDB scandal and GST (goods and services tax), they still voted for a crook such as (former Prime Minister) Najib Razak. But that was not the best part.

The best part was that even after Mr. Najib was defeated and slapped with 42 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of power, those 4-million Malays still refuse to believe that their beloved leader had stolen money. The education system and 61-years of UMNO indoctrination are to blame for producing the Malays who could not think rationally.

Heck, even after the police confiscated RM117 million cash and RM1 billion worth of 12,000 pieces of jewellery, an eye-popping 567 handbags consisted of luxury handbags from 37 different designers – including Chanel, Prada, Hermes and ultra-luxury Bijan – they still believe Najib was the cleanest leader they had ever met in their entire life. Their stupidity was beyond repair.

Therefore, if they could not accept the reality that Najib had stolen billions of dollars to enrich his families despite all the evidence on the table, chances were they also believe that Najib had nothing to do with the gruesome murder of Altantuya. They were simply unable to ask a simple question – what’s the motive that two ex-commandos killed a pregnant Mongolian woman unknown to them?

When former Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri, one of two ex-police commandos convicted of Altantuya’s murder, issued a shocking “Statutory Declaration (SD)” dated October 17, 2019 – admitting that it was Najib Razak who gave him the “shoot to kill” order verbally to terminate the Mongolian mother of two during a meeting on October 17, 2006 – it immediately raised Najib supporter’s eyebrows.

But Najib, a very experienced liar, was well prepared to counter his former bodyguard’s explosive revelation. He knew the SD was extremely lethal and must be quickly neutralised. In fact, it was so dangerous that he had no choice but to go nuclear. A mere denial will not do. Mr. Najib had the precise weapon – taking a “sumpah laknat”, or swearing in the face of divine retribution, at a mosque.

On Friday (Dec 20, 2019), the disgraced Najib, flanked by his wife Rosmah Mansor and daughter Nooryana Najwa, put up a drama – again (he had done similar stunt before) – in front of a thousand curious people at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru. And voila, his ignorant fans went wild after the “cursed oath” ritual, believing more than ever that Najib was as clean as Prophet Mohammad.

No one had noticed that Najib didn’t swear on a holy Koran / Quran, but merely read from a prepared script – suggesting that he was not sincere from the beginning. Perhaps he had started believing in retribution after his downfall last year. As far as Najib was concerned, the “sumpah (swearing)” was his ultimate and only tool to hoodwink dumb and simple-minded Malay folks.

Amusingly, even without swearing on a Koran / Quran, the cheap stunt was enough to convince the 4-million UMNO supporters that Najib was innocent. Yes, it’s incredibly easy to scam some Malays, especially when you invoke the name of “Allah” and “sumpah”. Everything can be legitimised and cleansed – from sex scandals, to corruption to murder allegations.

Najib knew no matter how many times he plays “sumpah-sumpah”, nothing life threatening will happen to him. That’s because the game had been played multiple times by politicians and celebrities and so far, none of them was harmed in any way. There were no bolts of lightning unleashed by the angry God to punish the liars. The drama was perfect to scam millions of Malay folks.

More importantly, Najib knew how to play the Malay psychology and insult their intelligence. People who believe in “bomoh (shaman)” and black magic will definitely believe a snake oil salesman who uses “Allah” and “sumpah” to sell his products. After all, this was the third time the former premier has sworn the oath concerning Altantuya, and the God appeared to be on his side.

However, Najib’s integrity took a beating after Federal Territories mufti Zulkifli Mohamad suggested that Najib had misused the mosque to save himself because a cursed oath like the one taken by Najib does not hold any power within Islamic law. In a nutshell, at least 4-million UMNO-Malays had been scammed – thrice – by Najib Razak through his “sumpah game”.

In reality, “sumpah laknat” is not officially recognised in Malaysia’s Shariah laws. Najib knew about this fact, but his ignorant supporters didn’t. The despicable Najib threw the bait and the UMNO-Malays happily swallowed the hook, line and sinker. That’s why Najib is ready to perform the same drama a million times at a mosque and still walk away unharmed by the God.

The final nail in the coffin came when Najib’s best friend, Hadi Awang, agrees that the oath is only applicable to a husband accusing his wife of adulterywithout legal proof. The wife can take the same oath to deny the allegation. Mr. Hadi, the president of PAS Islamist party and is considered the holiest man by his 2-million supporters, also confirms there are no other legal oaths in Islam.

Again, the statement from Hadi Awang proves that Najib Razak has been scamming 4-million UMNO-Malays. It means the former premier may have given the executive order to Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri and Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar to kill and destroy the pregnant Altantuya (suspected of carrying Najib’s child due to sexual relationship with the Mongolian translator) after all.

Exactly why Hadi Awang, suspected of having accepted RM90 million bribes from Najib Razak to pull out of the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat opposition coalition, did not help his buddy this time was rather interesting. Mr. Hadi had famously abused his status as an Islamic religious leader by legitimizing his lies as “Shariah-compliant”. Why can’t he do it again to help Najib?

Ah, Najib, now powerless, can no longer fund Hadi’s political party. So why should Hadi use his position to twist and spin Najib’s “sumpah laknat” as “Shariah-compliant”? The PAS president has to be careful not to offend Prime Minister Mahathir, who is on a mission to hang Najib by his balls. The RM90 million corruption involving PAS could be reopened. With friends like Hadi Awang, Najib does not need enemies.

Interestingly, pro-Najib cybertroopers, propagandists and bloggers screamed until foaming at the mouth after the legitimacy of Najib’s “sumpah laknat” was being questioned. They played the racial and religious card, accusing non-Muslims of belittling the so-called Islamic oath. Now that Hadi Awang had told all and sundry that the oath has zero value, they’re both speechless and dumbfounded.

FINANCE TWITTER

.