‘DIABOLICAL’ MAHATHIR THE BIGGEST LIABILITY TO PAKATAN & MALAYSIA: WHETHER HE ADMITS IT OR NOT, RACIAL FIRE-POKING CAN BE CLEARLY TRACED TO HIS CAMP

WITH 2020 here, Pakatan Harapan must not lose track of racial and religious issues as it embarks on bigger reforms, said academics.

While the government has stepped up efforts to curb corruption, its biggest headaches have been caused by issues like Jawi lessons for vernacular schools, ethnocentric campaigns, such as the “Buy Muslim first” push, and controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

One problem, said Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Associate Professor Dr Helen Ting, is that PH is working through these issues on an ad hoc basis instead of consistently.

“They are working without thinking about preparing the ground better in anticipation of the opposition.

“Hence, they end up drifting with the current and (PH components are) contradicting each other while competing to be the ethnic champions of their respective communities.”

Ting, who specialises in the politics of national identity and social relations, said it is expected for PH to attempt something different after breaking Barisan Nasional’s political dominance.

“But they seem to be losing their nerve, and have started playing the ethnic card as well, instead of (focusing on) governing.

“Since the Malay Dignity Congress, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has become a big liability to PH in the eyes of non-Malays, who perceive him to be biased, whether it is true or not.

“He spoke as a Malay leader, a Malay politician, rather than as a statesman who tries to unite the nation. This is really unfortunate.”

Issues like the congress were “unprovoked and self-inflicted” and saw the ruling pact not just losing non-Malay support, but also not gaining more backing from Malays, she said.

Besides having to deal with financial constraints and other issues left behind by BN, the PH cabinet is also inexperienced, said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Dr Mazlan Ali.

“Their lack of experience has resulted in weak decision-making, a lack of responsiveness and has caused dissatisfaction among their own followers and the general public.

“Malaysians have already begun comparing PH to BN, and the allegations that there is a deep state working against (PH) have only made things more difficult for them.”

However, said the politics and public policy lecturer, PH’s “biggest mistake” thus far when it comes to racial and religious issues is its tolerance for baseless claims spread by BN and PAS.

“Among the lies spread by the opposition is about PH wanting to remove the monarchy and closing down the Islamic Development Department. Although there is no basis to these allegations, they have caused panic among Muslims.

“And while there are many such lies out there, we don’t see any attempt to investigate or charge these individuals.”

He said 2020 will be an even more difficult year if PH continues on this track.

“It may even break up the harmony of the parties in PH.”

Clear consensus needed

Just like when PH mounted its campaign against BN in 2018, said Ting, the ruling pact’s components must take a common position on key issues.

“After building a consensus, they must agree on their approach to racial preferential policies, their position on vernacular schools, the Unified Examination Certificate, Jawi, etc.

“They should articulate clearly their centrist national narrative, stick to it, and back it up with concrete policies and explain the rationale clearly.

“Even if there are people who disagree with them, PH should explain their position and let people understand the rationale behind key policies,” said the member of UKM’s Institute of Ethnic Studies.

She said PH needs to have centrist policies that appeal to all and must not be afraid to lose the support of those on the extreme ends of the spectrum.

For Mazlan, government information units have failed to disseminate information about the administration’s policies and programmes.

“The information (department) has been ineffective combating wrong perceptions and allegations with regard to racial and religious issues.

“PH may believe in the concept of freedom and justice for all, but it needs to be stricter when dealing with irresponsible parties and sensitive issues.”

