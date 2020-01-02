HEIGHT OF UN-PROFESSIONALISM: COPS TO ‘MONITOR’ TROUBLEMAKERS GAMIS? BUT MAHATHIR’S ‘BOLEHLAND’ IGP STOPPED DONG ZONG’S ‘JAWI’ CONGRESS – WHILE GAMIS ALLOWED TO STAGE ILLEGAL PROTEST & GET AWAY WITH THREATS OF MORE VIOLENCE TO COME

DONG Zong hopes the police will uphold the law and take action against those who threaten violence.

“We expect the police to monitor the Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) rally and prosecute anyone who threaten violence or criminal intimidation under the Penal Code,” said Dong Zong secretary-general Ng Chai Heng today.

“Both the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers have the duty to assure all Malaysians that there is no immunity for violence and criminal intimidation,” said Ng.

He said Dong Zong respects the freedoms of speech and assembly of all parties, including Gamis and those who want the Chinese schools NGO to be de-registered.

“We will not threaten violence or call for deregistration of our detractors,” said Ng.

Earlier today, Gamis held a protest in downtown Kuala Lumpur calling for Dong Zong to be banned.

Gamis president Saifullah Baiduri said that Dong Zong’s rejection of Jawi in vernacular schools was an insult to Malays and alleged that DAP was behind the group.

Police to investigate Gamis over anti-Dong Zong rally

POLICE will investigate the Malaysian Muslim Students’ Coalition (Gamis) over its anti-Dong Zong rally today which did not met requirements under the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA).

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah told The Malaysian Insight the organiser had failed to submit a notice for the rally.

“The rally ended peacefully and there was no arrest. However, we are investigating it under Section 9 (1) of the PAA.

“It was against the PAA act to hold a rally without a notice submitted to the police, but we could not make arrests because to make an arrest under the PAA, a warrant is needed,” he said.

Police yesterday declared the rally unlawful but allowed it to proceed in the city centre today.

There was minimal police presence, with about 30 officers visible, as some 400 protesters marched from Masjid Jamek to the Sogo shopping centre, carrying banners calling for Chinese education group Dong Zong to be banned.

The rally was held to oppose Dong Jiao Zong’s objection to the Education Ministry’s plan to introduce Jawi writing to Year 4 vernacular school pupils.

Dong Zong is part of Dong Jiao Zong, which represents vernacular school teachers and school committees.

Dong Jiao Zong was to have held a congress last Saturday to discuss the matter.

The congress was halted after police obtained a court order to stop it, but Gamis proceeded with its demonstration today.

In speeches today, Gamis president Saifullah Baiduri pledged to stage another, bigger rally, if Chinese groups continue to object to Jawi lessons in vernacular schools.

There were also speeches branding Dong Zong as “communist agents and sympathisers”, and rhetoric about how the Chinese should be grateful for being allowed citizenship because of “Malay generosity”.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

