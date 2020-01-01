MAHATHIR’S DREAM, MALAYSIA’S NIGHTMARE: INSTEAD OF LAMENTING HE KNOWS THE PEOPLE ARE UNHAPPY – STOP THE HYPOCRISY, STEP ASIDE, FIX A PM TRANSITION DATE TO ANWAR

KUALA LUMPUR— On the final day of 2019, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad conceded that some Malaysians were dissatisfied with the Pakatan Harapan administration’s performance over the year.

However, he said the government took note of the public’s unhappiness and pledged that the ruling coalition would do better, before urging the country to back his administration’s efforts to deliver this.

“While there is a bit of anxiety in the face of unforeseen events that can be devastating and frustrating, on the whole, we have to be confident that the effort we put into 2019 will be fruitful in 2020.

“The government is aware that throughout 2019 there were some issues that cause dissatisfaction among the people.

“We recognise and take note of these voices and efforts to develop this country remain the government’s main responsibility,” he told the thousands who attended the New Year’s eve event at Dataran Merdeka last night.

Dr Mahathir said that 2020 was particularly significant for him as it was the target for Vision 2020 that he introduced in 1991.

He went on to concede that the goal to make Malaysia a developed nation this year will not be met, but said this was because Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Datuk Seri Najib Razak who succeeded him had deviated from his blueprint.

Abdullah succeeded Dr Mahathir when the latter left office after his stint as the fourth prime minister.

“Our hope is that 2020 will bring us more happiness and prosperity than 2019 that we have left with many bitter and sweet memories.

“However, due to the approaches taken year ago by the fifth and sixth government leaders, the Vision was not achieved and this year (2019) we had to extend that tenure for another 10 years,” he said.

In October, Dr Mahathir introduced the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030, a ten-year plan to guide Malaysia towards achieving the goals set for this year, with an added emphasis on narrowing income gaps in the country.

Dr Mahathir added that SPV 2030 would only be successful with the support of all sections of the country beginning now.

He went on to stress the importance of ensuring the nation’s wealth and development are felt by all layers of Malaysia.

“When the poor increase their income through opportunities introduced (by the government), the gap between the poor and the rich can be reduced,” he said.

More than 10,000 Malaysian came to welcome the new year in Kuala Lumpur last night, with people filling up Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tun Perak and Padang Dataran Merdeka for the festivities.

At exactly midnight, a five-minute light show coordinated by Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Intel was projected into the night sky, along with several firework displays in other parts of Kuala Lumpur.

The light show highlighted the Visit Truly Asia Malaysia, the slogan for Visit Malaysia 2020 as well as Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) that Malaysia will host this year. – MALAY MAIL

Dr M: I never dreamed of seeing Putrajaya today

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he did not dream he would be witnessing Putrajaya celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020 since he launched the federal administrative centre on August 29, 1995.

Speaking at the launching of the silver jubillee celebration of Putrajaya at the festival of Light and Motion Putrajaya 2019 (LAMPU 2019) on the eve of the new year 2020 last night, Dr Mahathir said with the cooperation, unity and peace enjoyed, Putrajaya has now developed as a glittering administrative city.

“I am happy to see Putrajaya 25 five years later. Love Putrajaya, Love Malaysia our country together,” said the 94-year-old prime minister.

At the ceremony, Dr Mahathir carried out a launching gimmick for Putrajaya’s silver anniversary celebration by placing his hand on the launching pad with the official logo of the celebration followed by fireworks from the Palace of Justice.

The selected Putrajaya silver jubilee celebration logo was created by Mohd Zaidi Abdullah from Cyberjaya who won a competition organised by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) which received 62 entries.

Meanwhile, PPj president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim when met by Bernama said Putrajaya would be the host of more than 200 national and international events in 2020.

From the total, he said about 30 per cent were events based on Putrajaya silver jubilee celebration with the climax to be held in August.

He said nine attractive events have been planned for the month of August with the 25th anniversary celebration peak event on August 29.

On that day, Dr Mahathir will open a time capsule planted by him at Taman Putra Perdana, Precinct 1 when he launched Putrajaya on August 29 1995 as the fourth Prime Minister, he said.

“The time capsule among others contains several documents on the history and development of Putrajaya including the Putrajaya Corporation Act 1995 on the establishment of Putrajaya,” he said.

During the night, the celebration will continue with an orchestra performance and a fireworks display on the lakeside of Putrajaya.

It is learned that on August 29, a new time capsule will be planted for reopening during Putrajaya’s golden anniversary.

Dr Mahathir returned to lead the government as the seventh Prime Minister after Pakatan Harapan led by him won the 14th general election on May 14 2018.

Aminuddin said Putrajaya receives an average of between five to six million visitors annually to admire the unique building architecture and infrastructure.

Putrajaya also has 13 world standard green parks as well as a man-made lake recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as one of the world heritage which is a world eco-hydrological site. ― Bernama

