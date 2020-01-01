‘PM ANWAR’ IN STORE FOR MALAYSIANS IN 2020 – BUT THERE’S ALSO BERSATU & DAP PARTY POLLS, JAWI, TOLL DISCOUNTS, FREE SCHOOL BREAKFASTS, VACCINES, 3RD NATIONAL CAR & REDZUAN’S FLYING CAR

A new year and a new decade await Malaysians. While 2020 has turned out to be less futuristic than many envisioned in the past, this year will still witness many important developments.

Here are some highlights of what Malaysians can expect:

Digital services tax, RM30 in your e-wallet

Foreign digital services such as Netflix and Spotify will be subject to a six percent tax.

However digital subscriptions for online news such, or academic material will not be subject to the tax.

Meanwhile, everyone aged 18 and above earning less than RM100,000 will be entitled to receive RM30 into their e-wallet of choice.

Plus highway discounts

Putrajaya says that Plus highway users will enjoy an average of 18 percent discounts on tolls.

Free pneumococcal vaccines

Parents will no longer have to fork out RM325 for pneumococcal vaccines, as it will now be fully subsidised by the government.

Check out our Kini News Lab page on Budget 2020 to find other incentives, taxes, and financial policies that are in store for this year.

Compulsory child seats

Child seats for cars will be made compulsory, although there will be no summonses for the first six months.

Free school breakfasts

The first phase of the free breakfast programme for primary schools will kick off at 100 schools starting January 20.

The plan is to have the programme to cover all government and government-assisted schools in the country.

Jawi for Year 4 students

One of the most controversial subjects of 2019, Jawi, will be taught to Year 4 students in primary schools this year.

For national schools, the three pages in their Bahasa Malaysia textbooks introducing students to Jawi will be compulsory.

However, for vernacular schools, parents and parent-teacher associations will have a say on whether or not these three pages will be taught.

Sabah has expressed that they want Jawi lessons to be optional in the state as well.

Smoking ban

One year after it was supposed to take place, a smoking ban at all eateries will finally come into force today.

Freedom of Information Act, Medical Council

The government has pledged to replace the Official Secrets Act with a Freedom of Information Act this year.

Meanwhile, a Media Council that will independently oversee the media, is expected to be set up by this year, after plans to get it up and running by the end of last year were not met.

Death penalty repeal, IPCMC

Plans to abolish the death penalty are expected to get into motion next year with a special task force report on alternative sentencing expected in January and a bill possibly in March.

The government is also set to debate a bill to establish the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission in March after deferring it last December.

MA63 round two

The March Parliament session is also expected to witness the government re-tabling a bill to amend the Federal Constitution to restore Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners to Malaya.

The bill, which was defeated last year, has been under negotiation to sort out contentious matters towards full implementation of the 1963 Malaysia agreement.

Bersatu party elections

Bersatu will hold its first-ever party elections in June.

This will be preceded by polls at the branch level in late January and division polls in April.

DAP central executive committee election

DAP’s central executive committee members will also be up for elections by November this year.

Lim Guan Eng, who has had an extended third tenure as secretary-general due to two re-elections, will not be eligible to hold the post again meaning DAP will be under new leadership.

The prime minister transition

Pakatan Harapan will be marking its second year in office on May 9 and with it comes the ever-looming question – shen will Dr Mahathir Mohamad hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim?

Mahathir has signalled that this will likely take place after the government has concluded its year-long meetings and negotiations under the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in November.

However, given how volatile the Harapan coalition is, it would not be a surprise if some drama ensues mid-year or if the transition gets postponed to 2021.

Flying cars?

Perhaps the closest thing to many fantasies about 2020, expect more developments this year regarding two “flying car” or urban air mobility vehicles projects.

One is being co-developed by a Malaysian firm and the other features a China-made one being brought into the country.

Third national car

Meanwhile, the prototype for the third national car is also expected to be unveiled in March.

