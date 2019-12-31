AZMIN GAY SEX VIDEO – ‘MAHATHIR HAS ORDERED A COVER-UP’: UMNO MAN GIVES AG TOMMY 7 DAYS TO CHARGE AZMIN – EVEN AS MCA ASKS COPS OF THEIR OWN PROMISE TO REVEAL DETAILS OF SEX VIDEO ANALYSIS

An Umno supreme council member has threatened to sue Attorney-General Tommy Thomas for allegedly refusing to prosecute two men seen in a recent sex video scandal that implicated Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

In issuing the threat, Lokman Noor Adam claimed that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had ordered a cover-up of the case which allegedly involved Azmin and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

“So today I am delivering this letter from my lawyers to Thomas with a seven-day deadline for him to respond.

“If he does not respond, then my lawyers will take legal action against him,” said Lokman at the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) in Putrajaya.

The sex video in question depicted two male politicians in bed. It was spread to reporters on July 11, by WhatsApp.

Haziq subsequently confessed that he was depicted in the video and that the incident took place on May 11 at Four Points Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah.

Azmin has since dismissed the allegation as “vicious libel“.

Tommy Thomas

Lokman further claimed that his demand today was made based on alleged information from within the AGC that there were draft charge sheets prepared against the two men in the video – under Section 377B and Section 377D of the Penal Code – related to committing unnatural sex and gross indecency.

The investigation surrounding the case had begun since June and Lokman reminded that he had also handed police with several results of foreign forensic analysis of the video, but to date, there has still been no official confirmation on the identities of the two individuals.

He further urged Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Huzir Mohamed to keep his promise to reveal the identities of those involved in the sex video, to maintain the integrity of the force.

In November, he said police have sent the sex video to a university in the US for analysis.

“Very sure before the end of the year,” Huzir had said, when asked for an expected time for police to obtain the results.

Earlier today, MCA spokesperson Chan Quin Er had also raised the same question to Huzir.

MCA asks if police will reveal sex video analysis

MCA has asked if the police will release details of the analysis by a US expert on a sex video involving a Malaysian politician by today.

In a statement, MCA spokesperson Chan Quin Er said federal police Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed had announced in November that the result of the analysis was expected by the end of the year.

“Today is Dec 31. The year and decade will end in a few hours time. We have yet to hear anything about the result of the said analysis, or even the name of the American university to which the video was sent for analysis.

“If the result cannot be ready by the end of 2019, there should have been an announcement regarding a delay and postponement. However, the powers that be have been silent throughout.

“Will the police be able to release the video analysis findings by today? Will the minister’s name finally be cleared, or will we see him charged for an offence under Section 377A of the Malaysian Penal Code? Or perhaps Section 377A is an offence the PDRM no longer takes seriously?” Chan asked.

On Nov 20, Huzir revealed that the video was being investigated by an unnamed US digital forensics expert based in an unnamed university.

He said the expert would determine if the video was authentic and also establish the identities of the individuals depicted.

Asked when the police expected to receive a report from the expert, Huzir (photo) replied, “very sure, before the end of the year”. He did not promise that the report would be made public.

He also revealed that the investigation paper on the matter had been returned to the police by the Attorney-General’s Chambers at least eight times, with fresh instructions for further investigations.

The sex video in question depicted two male politicians in bed. It was spread to reporters on July 11, by WhatsApp.

Then Santubong division PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz subsequently confessed that he was depicted in the video and that the incident took place on May 11 at Four Points Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah.

Haziq claimed that the video was taken without his permission and he urged the MACC to investigate the other person depicted in the video for corruption.

About a dozen individuals, including Haziq, were picked up by the police for questioning. No charge has been laid against anyone.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, whom Haziq accused as the other person in the sex video, has dismissed the allegation as “vicious libel”.

MKINI

.