JHO LOW & FAMILY STILL ‘UN-CATCHABLE’ ON THE EVE OF 2020 – DESPITE THE HOT GAS FROM MAHATHIR’S IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: On Dec 4, 2018, the magistrate’s court here issued a warrant of arrest against fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (pix) or Jho Low to assist in investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Following that, various efforts have been taken by the Malaysian authorities to bring home the 38-year-old businessman throughout this year.

Jho Low is not only wanted by the authorities for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of 1MDB funds but also as a key witness in the trial involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had on Jan 10 said that the government would continue looking for Jho Low although it was difficult.

The Penang-born businessman was said to have lived in several locations including Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing and Hainan in China.

In October, there was a report claiming that Jho Low was spotted at a dinner party in Hollywood but it was dismissed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid had disclosed that Jho Low had been offered asylum in a country. However, he did not reveal the name of the country.

Last month, he also revealed that Jho Low had attempted to purchase assets in Cyprus under the name of an unidentified person.

Abdul Hamid said the information was obtained after the police had arrested several individuals linked to Jho Low.

Police have also been working closely with China’s Public Security Bureau and the Interpol to locate Jho Low.

Negotiations with authorities of a certain country to bring back Jho Low are also still ongoing.

On Oct 18, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had confirmed Jho Low’s involvement in the alleged misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

However, she said the agency could not verify the exact amount of the funds as long as the fugitive financier was not detained.

— Bernama

