SHOCK POLL – TOP 5 MINISTERS RATED BY MALAYSIANS ARE ANTHONY LOKE, GOBIND, BEE YIN, DR DZUL & GUAN ENG: MAHATHIR HIMSELF IN BOTTOM RUNG WITH HIS GANG AZMIN, ZURAIDA, SYED SADDIQ, MASZLEE, REDZUAN, RINA & WAYTHA

The Pakatan Harapan cabinet has been in the job for almost 19 months and this is how Malaysiakini readers rated all 28 of them.

They gave either a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” for each minister, based on their performance.

A huge number of readers participated in the seven-day poll and during this period, Malaysiakini detected many spammers who tried to skew the results.

Those votes were removed to ensure the integrity of the survey.

Overall, only 10 of the 28 Harapan ministers received 50 percent and above in approval rating.

Here are the results – and some surprises…



1) Anthony Loke Transport 86% 14%

2) Gobind Singh Deo Communications and Multimedia 83% 17%

3) Yeo Bee Yin Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change 79% 21%

4) Dzulkefly Ahmad Health 63% 37%

5) Lim Guan Eng Finance 59% 41%

6) Mohamad Sabu Defence 59% 41%

7) Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail Deputy Prime Minister, Women, Family and Community Development 53% 47%

8) Saifuddin Abdullah Foreign Ministry 52% 48%

9) Salahuddin Ayub Agriculture and Agro-based Industries 51% 49%

10) Saifuddin Nasution Ismail Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs 50% 50%

11) Teresa Kok Primary Industries 49% 51%

12) Darell Leiking International Trade and Industry 49% 51%

13) Khalid Abd Samad Federal Territories 47% 53%

14) M Kulasegaran Human Resources 45% 55%

15) Dr Xavier Jayakumar Water, Land and Natural Resources 39% 61%

16) Baru Bian Works 37% 63%

17) Muhyiddin Yassin Home Affairs 36% 64%

18) Liew Vui Keong Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs) 35% 65%

19) Dr Mahathir Mohamad Prime Minister 26% 74%

20) Mujahid Yusof Rawa Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) 25% 75%

21) Zuraida Kamaruddin Housing and Local Government 24% 76%

22) Rina Harun Rural and Regional Development 24% 76%

23) P Waythamoorthy Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing) 24% 76%

24) Azmin Ali Economic Affairs 22% 78%

25) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman Youth and Sports 19% 81%

26) Mohamaddin Ketapi Tourism, Art and Culture 16% 84%

27) Maszlee Malik Education 16% 84%

28) Redzuan Yusof Entrepreneurship Development 10%

MKINI

.