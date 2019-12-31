SHOCK POLL – TOP 5 MINISTERS RATED BY MALAYSIANS ARE ANTHONY LOKE, GOBIND, BEE YIN, DR DZUL & GUAN ENG: MAHATHIR HIMSELF IN BOTTOM RUNG WITH HIS GANG AZMIN, ZURAIDA, SYED SADDIQ, MASZLEE, REDZUAN, RINA & WAYTHA

The Pakatan Harapan cabinet has been in the job for almost 19 months and this is how
Malaysiakini readers rated all 28 of them.
They gave either a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” for each minister, based on their performance.
A huge number of readers participated in the seven-day poll and during this period,
Malaysiakini detected many spammers who tried to skew the results.
Those votes were removed to ensure the integrity of the survey.
Overall, only 10 of the 28 Harapan ministers received 50 percent and above in approval rating.
Here are the results – and some surprises…
2) Gobind Singh Deo
Communications and Multimedia
3) Yeo Bee Yin
Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change
7) Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail
Deputy Prime Minister, Women, Family and Community Development
8) Saifuddin Abdullah
Foreign Ministry
9) Salahuddin Ayub
Agriculture and Agro-based Industries
10) Saifuddin Nasution Ismail
Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs
11) Teresa Kok
Primary Industries
12) Darell Leiking
International Trade and Industry
13) Khalid Abd Samad
Federal Territories
14) M Kulasegaran
Human Resources
15) Dr Xavier Jayakumar
Water, Land and Natural Resources
17) Muhyiddin Yassin
Home Affairs
18) Liew Vui Keong
Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs)
19) Dr Mahathir Mohamad
Prime Minister
20) Mujahid Yusof Rawa
Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)
21) Zuraida Kamaruddin
Housing and Local Government
22) Rina Harun
Rural and Regional Development
23) P Waythamoorthy
Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing)
24) Azmin Ali
Economic Affairs
25) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman
Youth and Sports
26) Mohamaddin Ketapi
Tourism, Art and Culture
27) Maszlee Malik
Education
28) Redzuan Yusof
Entrepreneurship Development
MKINI
.