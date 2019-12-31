SHOCK POLL – TOP 5 MINISTERS RATED BY MALAYSIANS ARE ANTHONY LOKE, GOBIND, BEE YIN, DR DZUL & GUAN ENG: MAHATHIR HIMSELF IN BOTTOM RUNG WITH HIS GANG AZMIN, ZURAIDA, SYED SADDIQ, MASZLEE, REDZUAN, RINA & WAYTHA

The Pakatan Harapan cabinet has been in the job for almost 19 months and this is how Malaysiakini readers rated all 28 of them.

They gave either a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” for each minister, based on their performance.

A huge number of readers participated in the seven-day poll and during this period, Malaysiakini detected many spammers who tried to skew the results.

Those votes were removed to ensure the integrity of the survey.

Overall, only 10 of the 28 Harapan ministers received 50 percent and above in approval rating.

Here are the results – and some surprises…

  • 1) Anthony Loke

    Transport

    86%
    14%

  • 2) Gobind Singh Deo

    Communications and Multimedia

    83%
    17%

  • 3) Yeo Bee Yin

    Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change

    79%
    21%

  • 4) Dzulkefly Ahmad

    Health

    63%
    37%

  • 5) Lim Guan Eng

    Finance

    59%
    41%

  • 6) Mohamad Sabu

    Defence

    59%
    41%

  • 7) Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

    Deputy Prime Minister, Women, Family and Community Development

    53%
    47%

  • 8) Saifuddin Abdullah

    Foreign Ministry

    52%
    48%

  • 9) Salahuddin Ayub

    Agriculture and Agro-based Industries

    51%
    49%

  • 10) Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

    Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs

    50%
    50%

  • 11) Teresa Kok

    Primary Industries

    49%
    51%

  • 12) Darell Leiking

    International Trade and Industry

    49%
    51%

  • 13) Khalid Abd Samad

    Federal Territories

    47%
    53%

  • 14) M Kulasegaran

    Human Resources

    45%
    55%

  • 15) Dr Xavier Jayakumar

    Water, Land and Natural Resources

    39%
    61%

  • 16) Baru Bian

    Works

    37%
    63%

  • 17) Muhyiddin Yassin

    Home Affairs

    36%
    64%

  • 18) Liew Vui Keong

    Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs)

    35%
    65%

  • 19) Dr Mahathir Mohamad

    Prime Minister

    26%
    74%

  • 20) Mujahid Yusof Rawa

    Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)

    25%
    75%

  • 21) Zuraida Kamaruddin

    Housing and Local Government

    24%
    76%

  • 22) Rina Harun

    Rural and Regional Development

    24%
    76%

  • 23) P Waythamoorthy

    Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing)
    24%
    76%

  • 24) Azmin Ali

    Economic Affairs

    22%
    78%

  • 25) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

    Youth and Sports

    19%
    81%

  • 26) Mohamaddin Ketapi

    Tourism, Art and Culture

    16%
    84%

  • 27) Maszlee Malik

    Education

    16%
    84%

  • 28) Redzuan Yusof

    Entrepreneurship Development

    10%

.

