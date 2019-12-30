IF ONLY APANDI HAD BEEN SO PRINCIPLED WITH NAJIB OVER 1MDB: EX-AG REFUSES TO RETRACT RESIGNATION AFTER UMNO TOP BRASS SQUASHES MOVE TO HAUL UP HISHAM FOR ‘BACKDOOR GOVT’ MOVE

APANDI Ali has said he will not change his mind on quitting as Umno’s disciplinary committee chairman, despite another party leader’s recent suggestion that the matter will be discussed when the former attorney-general returns from abroad.

Apandi, who had resigned from the post on Thursday, had said he will submit his letter when he returns to Malaysia.

“It’s true that Umno headquarters has not received my resignation letter yet. But I won’t reconsider,” Apandi told The Malaysian Insight when asked if he would reconsider his resignation.

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa had said yesterday that the party had not yet received Apandi’s resignation letter.

“He is still the chairman of the disciplinary committee. I contacted him and he’s still on holiday overseas,” Annuar had said in a statement.

The Ketereh MP added that he was certain the issue could be resolved once Apandi returned.

When asked about Annuar’s statement, Apandi said: “No comment.”

Apandi had quit as Umno’s disciplinary board chairman citing party leaders’ attempts to interfere in the board’s investigation into Hishammuddin Hussein.

Apandi had said he was no one’s political “puppet”.

“As a result of this development, I have told the board secretary to prepare my letter of resignation, which takes effect immediately,” he had said.

“I will not be a puppet to anyone. My dignity is more important than the post.”

the malaysian insight

.