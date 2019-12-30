‘MAHATHIR HAS BRAIN MALFUNCTION’:- SAD TO SAY, NOT ONLY INDIAN MP SAYS IT – BUT MANY MALAYSIANS TOO BELIEVE IT

I got this from an online paper called Capital Post. I have only a small comment at the end:

Mahathir Mohamad, the 94-year-old Prime Minister of Malaysia (Mahathir Mohamad), has been making rhetoric against India one after the other to prove that he is no longer functioning in a normal mental state.



From being reluctant to send Zakir Naik to India, to remove Section 370 (Article 370) from Jammu and Kashmir and now on the Citizenship Amendment Act, they are making unnecessary and unauthorized false statements against India.

Malaysia is neither a neighbouring country of India nor does it have any complications with India, yet they are not deterring from their antics.

Mahathir Mohammed questioned the need for citizenship amendment law and said that ‘when everybody in India has lived together for 70 years, then what was the need of this law’. He even said that ‘people are losing their lives due to this law’.

Now someone should ask him, ‘Do you know the A, B and C of this law?’ He does not know nor is he trying to know anything about this by calling the Indian Ambassador in his country.



But who can control his tongue. Does he know how India is grappling with the issue of infiltration? But once understood, Mahathir of Malaysia has once again commented on India’s internal affairs. Who has given him the permission? Mahathir Mohammad is saying,

“I am sad to see that India which claims to be a secular country is taking steps to take away the citizenship of some Muslims. If we do this in our country, then I do not know what will happen. There will be chaos and instability everywhere and everyone will be affected.”

Mr. Mahathir, do you know that the citizenship amendment law will not take away one’s citizenship?



He is saying what will happen if his country passed such a law. There is a need to understand his statement.

In a way, he is also warning about 3 Million Indians of his country. He should apologize publicly for making the said statement. The whole world knows that Indians settled in their country are considered second class citizens. Their temples have been continuously broken. Then, Mahathir Saheb keeps shamelessly silent.

You will remember that Mahathir Mohammed had a lot of trouble even when Article 370 was abolished from Kashmir. Then he said in the General Assembly of the United Nations that India has occupied Kashmir.



Nowadays he is seen standing blindly with Pakistan. He has emerged as a new close friend of Imran Khan. But in Pakistan, from Shia Muslims to Ahmadiyas, Qadianis, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians are oppressed along with the society, then their tongue gets stitched. Why then does he become silent?