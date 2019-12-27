SKULLDUGGERY ERUPTS INTO THE OPEN IN UMNO AMID TALK DR M WANTS TO REJOIN PARTY AFTER NAJIB’S JAILING: EX-AG APANDI, WHO IS ALSO SEEN AS A NAJIB LOYALIST, QUITS AS UMNO DISCIPLINE CHIEF AFTER FAILED BID TO HAUL UP ‘BACKDOOR GOVT’ HISHAM, CLAIMS HE WILL ‘NOT BE A PUPPET TO ANYONE’ AMID TALK ZAHID WAS BLOCKING THE INQUIRY

MOHAMED Apandi Ali has quit as Umno disciplinary board chairman, alleging party leaders’ interference in the probe into Hishammuddin Hussein.

The former attorney-general said he is no one’s political “puppet”.

“As a result of this development, I have told the board secretary to prepare my letter of resignation, which takes effect immediately.

“I will not be a puppet to anyone. My dignity is more important than the post,” he told The Malaysian Insight today.

In a letter dated December 13, the board requested Hishammuddin’s presence to answer allegations that he had breached party principles and ethics.

However, the proceedings did not take place today as the former Umno vice-president was a no-show.

Hishammuddin earlier said Umno should not make things more difficult when accusing him of breaching the party constitution.

Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam, who had lodged the report against Hishammuddin, expressed disappointment with efforts to “silence” the disciplinary board, and named president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the one obstructing the investigation.

He said it is the second time a probe into the Sembrong Umno division chief has been choked off.

“The president told a WhatsApp group that he received the ‘go ahead’ from Umno representatives.

“This is not true at all. It was his own decision to say the reps agreed to close the case. It is bulls***,” he told the press at the Umno headquarters today.

The Malaysian Insight previously reported that Zahid told all division chiefs that secretary-general Annuar Musa had asked Apandi to withdraw the show-cause letter to Hishammuddin as the issue was resolved.

Lokman urged members of the Umno disciplinary board to resign if they cannot carry out their responsibilities.

“They should be impartial. They can’t be ordered. If they feel they are being controlled by the president, I suggest that they resign.”

He said he was present at the board’s office today, after being summoned by Apandi two days ago to attend the proceedings.

Lokman said he has done his part as a party man, adding that he hopes Umno gets rid of members who back Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Sorry to say, but many Supreme Council members are supporting Dr Mahathir.

“What else can I do? I’ve filed the report, my job is done. Let the party decide.

“But my hope is that come the party elections, throw out those who support Dr Mahathir.”