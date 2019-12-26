ANOTHER STEALTHY MASZLEE MOVE? NOW UNIVERSITY TO REVIVE USE OF JAWI SCRIPT NEXT YEAR

BEGINNING next year, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) will revive the use of Jawi script at its two campuses – the Sultan Azlan Shah Campus in Proton City and the Sultan Abdul Jalil Shah Campus – in an effort to elevate the writing as a national heritage.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Mohammad Shatar Sabran said UPSI will help the Education Ministry in its efforts to empower the script as the university was established was to champion the Malay language and literature.

“I encourage the Jawi script to be included in all banners of student programmes as well as signage at residential colleges and faculties to empower it as a national heritage,” he said in a statement today.

Shatar said that the decline in today’s generation’s interest in the script, especially among UPSI students should be addressed.