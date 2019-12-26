IT’S NOT MALAYS WHO NEED TO REALIZE THEIR MISTAKES – IT’S MALAY ‘LEADERS’ WHO NEED TO COME OUT FROM THEIR TIME WARP: EVEN PRO-UMNO BLOGS GIVE ARROGANT WARLORDS A TICKING OFF

I had this conversation the other day with an Umno leader about the prospect of BN winning the next general election.

He was confident of victory saying that the Malays have now realised of their mistake in GE14.

In reply, I told him that it’s more important for Malay LEADERS to realise their mistakes.

For me, GE14 was not the fault of Malays but that of their leaders.

Malay leaders failed to lead, causing their community to be divided and became weak, enabling others to dictate things to them.

I really don’t blame the Malays who switched their votes from BN to Pakatan in GE14.

BN leaders, particularly in Umno failed to convince them at that time not to believe in Dr Mahathir and gang.

Why did they fail?

Arrogance and overconfidence.

They never even bothered to properly explain the issues raised by Pakatan, expecting the people to simply believe in whatever they shoved at them.

Worse, they and their agents were arrogant about it, being so cock sure that the people have no choice but to vote for them again.

Take it or leave it. You are with us or against us. That’s the attitude.

They failed to realise that the people have feelings too.

People hate arrogant people.

That’s to me was the story of GE14.

BN lost because it failed to address the sentiment of the people because its leaders and their agents were too arrogant to do so.

Maybe they were even too lazy to do so. And of course their fucked ups and other stupid shits.

“We don’t care about sentiments, we only care about facts,” one of them said to me back then.

Yup, and BN lost because of that.

The people just said “F*** your facts, we despise arrogant pr**** like you all” and voted Pakatan.

And now that things are all screwed up under Pakatan’s rule, some of those BN leaders and their agents are saying “Padan muka kamu semua sebab pangkah Pakatan. Siapa suruh jadi bodoh.”

Obviously GE14 had not cured their arrogance.

They thought the recent strings of BN’s by-election victories were purely because the people are again turning to support them because of no choice in face of Pakatan’s broken promises and poor governance.

I have been on the ground during the by-elections and I’m quite sure the people had not voted BN because they want to support these arrogant Umno leaders and their agents.

Yes, they were unhappy with Pakatan but they also see some hope in a better Umno when the very likable and down to earth Mat Hasan acted as its president in Cameron Highlands, Semenyih and Rantau.

Similarly, Tanjung Piai, for me, was won largely because of the tactical brilliance and good leadership of the quiet yet efficient Datuk Hasni of Johor Umno.

Still, the arrogant people in Umno are reemerging, claiming credit for BN’s good showing.

And they are back at their nonsense again, to the point of even trying to kick aside those who actually have been winning support back for BN and Umno.

I have been hearing a lot of their nonsense of late and I’m tired of them. That’s another reason why I have not been writing as regularly as I used to be.

Simply meluat.

If someone like me can get tired of them, I can just imagine how an ordinary folk, especially one with no political affiliation feel when presented with their arrogance.

Do people really have no choice?

I believe they still do have.

It’s now up to especially Umno to learn from their past mistakes, failing which the people will reject them again despite Pakatan’s failings.

Really, why it’s so hard for some of them to be nice to win over the heart and mind of the people?

Can’t Umno just get rid of the arrogant people among them, or at least not allow them to become the face of their party?

Well, writing the above was quite tiring, actually.

I honestly wish I could write something else but felt I have to get that out of my chest.

Now that’s done I feel better.

