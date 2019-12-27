UNDER MAHATHIR – MAY 13,1969 BLOODSHED THREAT BECOMES MORE FREQUENT: TAKING THE PM’S CUE, MALAY GROUPS WARN OF RACE RIOTS IF DONG ZONG NOT STOPPED – EVEN AS KIT SIANG CALLS FOR ACTION AGAINST GAMIS

SOME 200 people gathered outside the Kajang district police headquarters this morning urging cops to stop an upcoming meeting by Chinese education group Dong Jiao Zong on the teaching of Jawi in schools.

They warned that racial riots could break out if Dong Zong proceeded with its plan to hold the congress on Saturday.

The group, representing several Malay civil society groups, also lodged a police report against Dong Zong.

The report was lodged by Perkid Kebajikan Darul Islah Malaysia chief Masridzi Sat on behalf of the groups.

In his report, Masridzi said Dong Zong’s gathering on Saturday would incite anger from the Malay community.

“We urge the police to investigate and stop the gathering on December 28 as it will cause an uproar from the Malays, which will lead to a racial unrest, like what happened on May 13, 1969,” Masridzi said in the report.

He also urged the Home Ministry to ban Dong Zong.

“It is organising an activity that could have seditious elements – anti-Malay, anti-Islam – and could disrupt the peace and the social contract,” he said.

Earlier today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Mujahid Yusof Rawa had also urged Dong Zong to call off its congress.

He said the group should take into account the high court’s ruling on November 28 that Jawi is part of the national language.

The high court ruling followed a suit filed by Gerakan challenging the teaching of Jawi in vernacular schools.

“The congress will only trigger negative reactions from those who support the teaching of Jawi. That is why I urge all the parties involved to go back to the negotiating table and find a common ground to resolve the issue,” he had said in a statement.

On Monday, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had also called on all factions in the Jawi dispute, including Dong Zong, to call off their gatherings and return to the negotiating table.

Dong Zong is set to hold a gathering against the teaching of Jawi in vernacular schools this Saturday, despite fears it could lead to a backlash from right-wing Malay organisations.

Yesterday, Dong Zong had said that the congress was not a protest but an indoor event to discuss the implementation of Jawi script lessons in vernacular schools.

Dong Zong central committee member Low Chee Chong had said there were no plans for a rally and that the meeting would only be open to representatives from Chinese civil society bodies.

Kit Siang wants action against Gamis over May 13 riots remarks

ACTION must be taken against a student group that warned a repeat of the May 13 riots is possible so long as Chinese education organisation Dong Zong exists, said Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP supremo slammed the comments by Malaysian Muslim Students’ Coalition (Gamis) president Saifullah Baiduri as “incendiary and irresponsible”.

“Incendiary and irresponsible statements like the one issued by Saifullah Baiduri must not be given immunity and impunity if Malaysia is not to be polarised to become ungovernable, and destroyed by the uncontrolled spread of lies, fake news and hate speech on social media,” he said in a statement.

“The authorities must take firm and stern action against Saifullah for his incendiary and irresponsible statement that the bloody riots of May 13, 1969 may return as long as Dong Zong still exists.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP said there is a video making the rounds of an ustaz saying communists have entered the cabinet and government, and the ruling coalition has turned communist.

Malaysia will never become a united, progressive, prosperous and successful country if Saifullah and the ustaz in the video are granted “immunity and impunity” to make such remarks, said Lim.

“The nation will suffer the fate of a failed, backward, divided and broken country should the detractors be allowed to make statements that are baseless, incendiary and irresponsible, promoting hate, distrust, bigotry and intolerance among Malaysians.”

Malay Mail reported that Saifullah called on the Home Ministry and police to ban Dong Zong for allegedly going against government policies.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.