IRONIC OR NOT, IGP KEEPS BLAMING OTHER COUNTRIES FOR NOT SENDING HOME JHO LOW TO FACE JUSTICE FOR HIS CRIMES – YET MAHATHIR DOES THE SAME TO INDIA WITH EXTREMIST PREACHER ZAKIR NAIK

KUALA LUMPUR— Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is frustrated with the lack of cooperation from authorities in countries where fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is supposedly hiding.

He said he has tried his best to get Low back, before a self-imposed deadline by year’s end, but each time he spoke to his counterparts overseas he says he has been made to look like a fool.

“What we hope for when we contact these foreign authorities is a bit of cooperation. However what we’re getting is a lot of denial or no help at all,” said Hamid during a handing over of duties ceremony at Bukit Aman today.

“I have written letters and met officials but for example, one counterpart when we asked outright refused to acknowledge his (Low’s) existence.

“All we ask for is some honesty and sincerity but we’re not getting it.”

Hamid said with modern technology it is difficult to hide.

He said the police have up-to-date intelligence information on Low’s whereabouts but when they asked authorities in the said country, they would instead get the cold shoulder.

Hamid also gave the example of how they thwarted Low’s efforts to enter and buy a passport from Cyprus.

He added that they have a close eye on him still and would not allow him to continue to spend money he has stolen.

“We won’t keep quiet until we get him and his family that has stolen from our country.

“And as for my foreign counterparts, when the time comes and they need our help, we will treat them the same way they are treating us now,” he said adamantly.

MALAY MAIL

