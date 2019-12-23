AS EXPECTED MAHATHIR’S IGP SPRINGS INTO ACTION AGAINST NAJIB & ANWAR – BUT NO NEWS ON AZMIN’S GAY SEX VIDEO PROBE: NAJIB IN LINE FOR GRILLING OVER LATEST ALTANTUYA SD, ANWAR’S ALIBI IN YUSOFF RAWTHER CASE TO BE CHECKED

POLICE have started looking into the statutory declaration (SD) by former commando Azilah Hadri implicating Najib Razak in the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu, said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador.

The top cop said that it was their duty to investigate Azilah’s SD, as part of his application to review the Federal Court decision which upheld his conviction for Altantuya’s murder.

“A few witnesses have been listed to be called to give their statements. We will also wait for specific instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“But there is already standard operating procedure for us to conduct,” he said after attending a handing over-of-duty ceremony at the Bukit Aman headquarters today.

Last week, Najib denied fresh allegations that he was involved in the killing of Altantuya, as alleged by Azilah.

Najib questioned the timing of Azilah allegations, saying this could be a plot by Pakatan Harapan to divert public attention from its shortcomings.

When asked if the former prime minister will be called to give his statement, Hamid said all (involved) will be questioned.

He also said the matter is not being swept under the carpet.

“I want to assure the people that the police are looking into whatever that can affect the nation.”

In an explosive sworn statement dated October 17, death row inmate Azilah said Najib ordered him to kill the 28-year-old Mongolian interpreter.

Also instrumental in Altantuya’s death was then senior police officer Musa Safri, who was Najib’s aide-de-camp, according to the SD.

Azilah said Najib’s close associate, Abdul Razak Baginda, repeated the instruction to kill Altantuya, and confirmed that the order came from the then deputy prime minister.

Police checking Anwar’s alibi on day of alleged sex attack

POLICE are trying to determine Anwar Ibrahim’s whereabouts on the day he allegedly sexually assaulted his aide, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said.

The top cop said Anwar’s whereabouts on the day of the alleged incident was yet to be established.

“One says (location) A, another says (location) B. So the police need to find the where and when (of Anwar) and get the right information,” he said, after attending a handing over of duties ceremony at Bukit Aman headquarters today.

Anwar’s former aide Yusoff alleges that he was sexually assaulted on October 2 last year at Anwar’s house in Bukit Segambut.

He filed a statutory declaration in November and subsequently lodged a police report on December 7.

The PKR president has denied the allegation, saying that he was campaigning in the Port Dickson by-election on that day, but admitted he was in Kuala Lumpur during the day to attend a Mahatma Gandhi memorial event.

Police recorded Anwar’s statement on December 12, after which the investigators visited his house in Bukit Segambut, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

As for the the accuser’s polygraph test results, Hamid said the tool was to help the investigators ascertain if the person was telling the truth.

“If he is telling the truth we will double our efforts, try to find the angle and see where we need to work more to find the evidence needed.

“For now I don’t know the results of his polygraph.”

Last week, Yusoff spent about four hours in Bukit Aman sitting for a polygraph test on his claims.

Yusoff, accompanied by his lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, arrived at Bukit Aman about 3pm and left about 8.40pm.

