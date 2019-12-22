WHY FEAR, IT’S NOT AN ANTI-MALAY CONGRESS – KIT SIANG RUBBISHES MAHATHIR’S ‘CHAOS’ CLAIM, WHILE DR M’S MOUTHPIECE SYED SADDIQ RUSHES TO ATTACK DONZ ZONG’S ‘INSENSITIVITY’

THE Chinese education group Dong Jiao Zong should respect the cabinet’s decision to retain introduction to Jawi lessons in the Bahasa Melayu subject for vernacular schools, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Syed Saddiq also urged the group to not carry out its rally on December 28.

“I feel we have sought a compromise, a middle path in the matter, because it had been discussed at great length in the cabinet and we have achieved a consensus.

“Most importantly, we must look forward because there are four major issues which Malaysians want involving the economy, cost of living, housing and employment. Please focus on these four matters because they are most important,” he said.

He said this to the media after launching the 2019 eUsahawan Young Heroes Summit organised by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Facebook Malaysia at the Malaysian International Trade Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad warned of backlash from Malay pressure groups if Dong Jiao Zong continues with the congress as planned, which may revive demands to close down vernacular schools.

The prime minister also advised every party to be considerate of the sentiments of others.

In August, the Education Ministry confirmed that it will still implement the introduction of Jawi in the Bahasa Melayu Year Four subject next year as scheduled.

Despite protests on the teaching of Jawi writing in vernacular schools, last month the high court in George Town, Penang decided that the teaching of the Jawi writing was part of Bahasa Malaysia and could be taught in Chinese and Tamil schools. – Bernama

No basis to fear Dong Zong meet will spark chaos, says Kit Siang

THERE is no basis to the fears that a Dong Jiao Zong-organised congress next week to protest against lessons on Jawi in vernacular schools would lead to chaos, said DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

The Iskandar Puteri MP however was quick to point out that the situation should not be anti-Malay or anti-constitution.

“It is important that the differences of opinion in our society be resolved peacefully and amicably within the existing constitutional and government conditions and context,” he said in a statement today.

He also said efforts must be made to avoid further interracial and interreligious polarisation in Malaysia.

Lim said rampant fake news and hate speech threaten the fabric of Malaysian society.

“There are differences of opinion as to whether the optional introduction of three pages of Jawi (lessons) in Year 4 of Chinese and Tamil primary schools would result in the change of character of Chinese and Tamil primary schools, as everybody is agreed about the preservation of the character of Chinese and Tamil primary schools,” he said.

Dong Jiao Zong is an umbrella group representing the United Chinese Schools Teachers’ Association (Jiao Zong) and the United Chinese School Committees’ Association (Dong Zong).

It announced plans for a rally as part of a congress it is holding on December 28 at the New Era College in Kajang to state its stand against the Education Ministry’s move to introduce three pages of lessons on Jawi in the Year 4 Bahasa Melayu textbook in vernacular schools next year.

This comes even after the government decreased the number of pages on Jawi in the textbook from six to three, and gave vernacular schools the freedom to let parents and parent-teacher associations (PTAs) decide whether to implement it in respective schools.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the congress planned by the Chinese education group could trigger negative reactions from Malay groups.

Dr Mahathir had said the group’s insistence on holding the rally could lead to repercussions, such as Malay pressure groups renewing their calls for vernacular schools to be shut down.

However, he had said the gathering was free to proceed as Malaysia allows freedom of speech.

Calls to cancel the Dong Zong conference has drawn comparisons with the Malay Dignity Congress in October, with commentators asking why the Malay gathering had the blessings of government leaders.

Prominent human rights lawyer Siti Kasim had tweeted whether the Malay congress had considered the feelings of other races.

Former minister Zaid Ibrahim also questioned the silence of Pakatan Harapan politicians on the planned rally. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

