HISHAM – ACTING ON HIS OWN OR A ‘DOUBLE AGENT’ FOR HIMSELF, HIS COUSIN NAJIB & OTHER UMNO ELITES PINNED DOWN BY MAHATHIR FOR GRAFT?

In the long standing of many myths about how former UMNO Vice President Dato Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein wasn’t doing what he was expected to do, but went to do something opposite.

When Barisan Nasional failed to retained the Federal Government and most State Governments except two on 10 May 2018, then the UMNO President and BN Chairman Dato Sri Mohd Najib Tun Razak conceded defeat.

He resigned from both posts.

UMNO Vice President fill in for the Deputy President Dato Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assume the Presidency in an acting role.

UMNO Vice President Dato Sri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein assumed the Deputy Presidency in an acting capacity.

Their first job was to keep the ship together. Several BN component parties decided to jump ship, for obvious reasons.

Some states that BN retained power, had issues appointing the Menteri Besar. Hence the two top leaders had to travel back-and-forth to Istana Arau to resolve the stand off.

Then it came the moment of truth. The party elections came up and everyone was expected to throw themselves into the ring and fight it out.

That’s when Hishammuddin already Vice President filling in for Deputy President chickened out. He withdrew from the race and gave an obscure excuse of “I want to take care of Johor, only”.

Months went on and UMNO President Dato Seri Ahmad Zahid painstakingly took time to consult party leaders, for the direction of the party.

He present his inaugural speech as UMNO President on 29 Sept 2018 which incorporated 27 items, collated and amalgamated from all the UMNO arms, as a direction.

However, there on many used this and the authorities hauled President Dr Zahid up as many excuses they created on their own, like “The Party is directionless”.

Strings of UMNO MPs and a small number of UMNO ADUN jumped ship towards PPBM, in the haze quest of getting greener posture and making in up for the smallest party in the ruling coalition.

Hishammuddin has been said to have asked UMNO members to jump ship.

He is also has been said to facilitate his agent, Dato Zulkifli Alwi who was the UMNO Youth Secretary when the former was UMNO Youth Chief, to recruit UMNO members over to PPBM.

UMNO MT Dato Lokman filed the complaint with UMNO Disciplinary Board.

Despite Dato Seri Hishamuddin’s active role in the recent Tanjung Piai by-election which saw BN won by a tsunami of 15,000 majority, the subsequent events came as a shock.

A day later, Hishammuddin is believed to facilitate 16 other UMNO MPs to have intimate dinner and consultation session at the home of the Minister of Economic Affairs Dato Seri Azmin Mohamed Ali.

Talk about having the “Back door Government” surfaced. It created another air of doubt and possibility of uncertainty.

On 26 Nov 2019, UMNO President Dr Zahid invited UMNO MPs and to clear all doubts. All have agreed for what ever decision, the party shall do it ‘en bloc’ and not through ‘salami tactics’, layer by layer.

UMNO Disciplinary Board Chairman Tan Sri Apandi Mohamed Ali issued a show cause letter to Hishammuddin on 13 Dec 2019 and the latter is expected to present himself on Boxing Day, to answer all these complaints.

To many, it’s a season to be Jolly! Or as they say, when ignorance is bliss, it’s wise to be folly.

– https://bigdogdotcom.wordpress.com/

.