NAJIB NOW STANDS TO LOSE HIS LIFE AFTER ‘CALAMITY CURSE’ AT HOLY MOSQUE – THE LAST TIME HE DID THAT, HE LOST THE ENTIRE GOVT & INVITED DISASTER UNTO UMNO-BN – WHAT WILL HAPPEN THIS TIME

In front of a thousand curious people watching at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, Najib Razak performed his drama – taking a “sumpah laknat”, or swearing in the face of divine retribution to deny former elite police commando Azilah Hadri’s statutory declaration (SD) that he (then deputy prime minister) gave the order to kill Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Putting a sombre expression, the ex-premier declared – “Today on December 20, 2019, in accordance with the 23rd of Rabiulawal in the year 1441 Hijri, I, Najib Tun Haji Abdul Razak swear that I have never hired anyone to kill a Mongolian citizen named Altantuya Shariibuu. Indeed, I have never met or known of an individual of that name before. For if I lie, may God strike me and curse me greatly for this sin.”

If the people at the mosque were waiting to see if the God would unleash thunder and lightning from the sky to strike Najib for lying again, they were disappointed. Taking a “sumpah laknat” (a religious Islamic oath), also known as “mubahalah” in Arabic, is supposed to be a serious curse. But punishment in the form of thunder and lightning has not been proven.

However, to a desperado like Najib Razak, who might face the gallows for ordering “shoot to kill” a pregnant woman suspected of carrying his own child due to sexual relationship with the Mongolian beauty, performing a “curse swear” provides the easiest way out. Potentially 6-million UMNO and PAS Malay-Muslims could have been conned by his religious oath today (20 December).

As far as Najib is concerned, the “sumpah (swear)” is another tool to hoodwink gullible and simple-minded Malay folks. It was like school kids, who would swear they didn’t steal another kid’s colour pencil, and upon finding nothing disastrous happened to them, would steal and swear again. If invoking God’s name through curse is foolproof, lawyers and judges would be jobless ages ago.

Malaysia is perhaps the only country where scandal-plagued Malay-Muslim politicians love to play “sumpah” when cornered and trapped in serious allegations. One wonders why Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not perform the same ritual like Najib Razak when the future Saudi king was accused of giving an order to kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

As the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Arabia provides the best place for a Muslim to prove his / her innocence by simply performing “mubahalah” (sumpah laknat). Yet, despite economic boycotts from many countries due to the gruesome murder of Khashoggi, where his body was cut into pieces, the crown prince hadn’t thought of performing a similar stunt like Najib.

Actually, the clever Najib knew nothing life threatening will happen to him even if he performs the swearing ritual a thousand times more. The cheap drama was designed to just scam the 6-million Malay folks, mostly still believe in bomoh (shaman) and black magic. After all, “sumpah laknat” is not officially recognised in Malaysia’s Shariah laws.

In the past, there were numerous cases of controversial figures who had taken the “sumpah laknat” route, but nothing happens to either the accuser or the accused. In 2011, the infamous “Datuk T” trio of Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik, Shazryl Eskay Abdullah and Shuib Lazim said they were ready to take a “sumpah laknat” to prove their allegation against opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Shazryl Eskay had then recited the oath at a mosque in Sentul in April 2011 that he was in the same room along with Anwar Ibrahim when Anwar was having sex with a prostitute and caught in a sex video. Mr Anwar plunged into sex scandal again in 2008, when his ex-aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan took the “sumpah laknat” at a mosque, describing how he was sodomised by his boss.

In a press conference in May 2013, Saiful claimed he had performed the oath again in Mecca, one of the holiest sites for Muslims. Yet, not a single human being has ever been harmed by the God in the entire curse swearing melodrama. Not only were there no divine retribution lightning, Anwar Ibrahim is now closer to become the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Not all the “sumpah laknat” stunts were performed to prove one’s innocence or to prove one’s accusation is true though. In an apparent desperate attempt to attract voters’ attention, UMNO Youth Chief Wannabe Syed Rosli Syed Harman Jamalullail took a similar “sumpah laknat” oath before the Quran / Koran – if he wins the Youth Chief post, he won’t engage in corruption or abuse of power.

The God, however, was not impressed with Syed Rosli’s oath. He eventually lost to incumbent Khairy Jamaluddin in the 2013 UMNO Youth Chief contest. Interestingly, Khairy would plunge into a controversy RM100 million corruption scandal three years later in 2016, involving the Youth and Sports Ministry which he led from 2013 to 2018.

Last year, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi swore to God that he did not beg for a meeting with the newly installed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. However, Mahathir’s loyalist Khairuddin Abu Hassan accused Zahid of being a liar and was challenged to “sumpah laknat” in a mosque. Of course, the Java-immigrant was too chicken to accept the challenge.

At the end of the day, no crooks, villains, murderers or animals were harmed by divine retribution during – or even after – the making of any “sumpah laknat” ceremony. That alone speaks volumes about the effectiveness of engaging in such time-wasting activity. Perhaps Najib Razak should pay more attention to karma or retribution in a different manner.

As admitted by Najib, this was the third time he has sworn the oath concerning Altantuya. The first time he took the “sumpah” was in 2007 and again in 2008. What the disgraced serial liar probably didn’t realise was the start of his downfall right after he lied that he had never met the Mongolian woman, let alone had sex or gave the order to kill her.

Sure, he successfully pressured his predecessor, “sleeping beauty” Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, to resign after the disastrous results of the 2008 General Election, marking the first time since the 1969 election that the Barisan Nasional coalition did not win a two-thirds supermajority in the Malaysian Parliament. The ruling coalition under Badawi won only 51.39% popular vote.

However, Najib Razak, who took over the premiership on 3 April, 2009, unexpectedly did worse than Abdullah Badawi in the subsequent 2013 General Election. Under his leadership, for the first time in the history of the country, the Barisan Nasional won less of the popular vote than the opposition. Najib’s government only won 47.38% of the popular vote while the now-defunct opposition Pakatan Rakyat took 50.87%.

Five years later, despite splashing billions of dollars bribing the people through BR1M, Najib lost the entire government in the May 2018 General Election. Yes, after 61 years since independence in 1957, the once invincible and mighty Barisan Nasional coalition lost its power under the pink lips Najib Razak. Could this be the divine retribution for the lies he made twice at the holy mosques?

Yes, about 10 years after Najib lied in the mosque about Altantuya, the Barisan Nasional ruling government slowly but surely started to lose its shine. Najib was destined to become a prime minister because that was the only way he would become more arrogant and corrupt, and eventually fell, allowing killer Azilah to expose him as the despicable man who gave the order to “shoot and explode” a pregnant woman.

Desperate to save his own pathetic life, he would do anything, including undertaking the “sumpah laknat”. Still, Mr. Najib should be careful what he wishes for, not that he has any other choice. The curse could come back to haunt him as he had made a mockery of the Islamic religious oath. If his previous two oaths had made him powerless, imagine what would happen to him after his third “sumpah”.

– Finance Twitter

.