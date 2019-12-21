‘LONELY’ MAHATHIR HONKS HIS OWN HORN – BUT NO NUMBER OF JOURNALISTS CAN TURN HIS KL SUMMIT INTO A SUCCESS – NEWS OF HIS FAILURE ONLY TRAVELS FURTHER

DR Mahathir Mohamad said he is satisfied with local and foreign media’s coverage of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the summit’s International Media Centre today, the prime minister said he is amazed by the number of journalists covering the four-day event.

“I’m told that 800 journalists are here. This is one of the biggest gatherings of foreign and local journalists covering a local event. I’m sure the summit’s proceedings are available to everyone who wants to follow.”

The event aims to discuss and find solutions to problems facing the Muslim world.

Dr Mahathir, who is also summit chairman, said the number of attendees is higher than he had expected.

“We had expected about 400, but the (number of) people who turned up is more than that. For heads of government, there are only four, but the scholars, leaders… their attendance is very good.

“The comments (by participants) are also very good. The questions they asked show that they take an interest in the subjects discussed. This is not a usual Islamic conference.”

He said the summit is not on religion per se, but the issues faced by Muslims worldwide.

“This is so we will be respected once again. We are fighting against Islamophobia, which is not justified at all.”

He commended the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Hassan Rouhani.

“They are also very concerned about their development. They urge Muslims to acquire knowledge not only on Islam, but the sciences, mathematics and other subjects, and modern technologies, because otherwise, we will be left behind.

“In that sense, they are together with us. We want to see all Muslim countries stable and able to govern themselves well, so that their peoples will enjoy a good life.”

– Bernama,

.