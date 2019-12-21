ALTANTUYA POSER FOR PIOUS MALAYS: CORRUPT UMNO LEADERS GO FOR UMRAH AFTER THEY GET CHARGED, NAJIB DOES A ‘SUMPAH LAKNAT’ – BUT WHAT IF AZILAH WERE TO PERFORM THE SAME CALAMITY OATH IN PRISON MOSQUE – WHO WOULD MALAYS CONSIDER TO BE THE ‘INNOCENT’ ONE THEN?

The “sumpah laknat” (religious oath) is a useful tool for desperate politicians, who consider the electorate to be very stupid and devoid of logic and reason.

On 16 December, the convicted murderer, Azilah Hadri, dropped a bombshell with his allegation that disgraced Najib Abdul Razak (above) had ordered the killing of the Mongolian model and translator, Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Azilah’s allegation gave Malaysians another motive for Altantuya’s murder, but Najib needed to act fast and try to nip this allegation in the bud.

In less serious situations, he could claim that he was misquoted, or that his words had been taken out of context. Normally, he would claim that he was not able to recall something, or that he was not present at the scene.

God appears to be dragged into every one of Umno-Baru’s crimes. In Malaysia, even God can be politicised and the “sumpah laknat” is being used as Najib’s perfect antidote to Azilah’s allegation. To his blind followers, Najib would also paint himself as “the persecuted one”, and a victim of Pakatan Harapan’s conspiracy.

Najib is no fool. He is aware that the “sumpah laknat” can be used as ample proof, for the gullible masses, to prove his innocence.

After six decades of religious brainwashing, religion is like an opiate which causes Malays to relax, instead of doing something that needs to be done. For the religiously obsequious Malays, the “sumpah laknat” is sufficient, because they believe that God will take care of things.

The “sumpah laknat” is as detrimental as the “sembahyang hajat” (prayer of intent to fulfil one’s wishes). Some Malay children just perform the “sembahyang hajat” instead of revising what they have learned. They mistakenly believe that God will fulfil their wish to pass their exams, if they do nothing more than pray.

Besides the “sumpah laknat“, the umrah (mini-pilgrimage) is another favourite tool of deception. Corrupt Umno-Baru politicians need to pull at the religious heart strings of the Muslim masses, to try to convince them of their innocence.

Notice how corrupt Umno-Baru politicians frequently go on the umrah after they have been charged with crimes, which range from criminal breach of trust (CBT) to money laundering, to misappropriating money meant for cattle farmers and to meeting unchaperoned and underage girls in a car at night.

Just imagine the pandemonium and chaos if courts were to allow the “sumpah laknat” to deny a criminal charge and claim innocence.

There would be no need to gather evidence, produce witnesses or reconstruct the crime. One could just perform the “sumpah laknat” and that would be the end of that.

If only a “sumpah laknat” was accompanied by bolts of lightning, the liars would be struck dead. Only then would we be satisfied that God had listened and exacted punishment.

What would happen if both the accuser and the accused were to perform the “sumpah laknat” in a mosque? Who would be considered innocent? Is innocence gauged by the size of the audience? Will the “sumpah laknat” after Friday prayers carry more weight than one performed at another time, or day?

If the “sumpah laknat” is the yardstick of innocence, judges and court officials should retrain as religious men, and the forensics team should be retrenched. With “sumpah laknat“, cases could be expedited. There would be no backlog.

Do religious leaders agree with the belittling of Islam, with the abuse of the “sumpah laknat” to deny an allegation? Do they condone Najib’s politicising of the “sumpah laknat“? Why are they silent?

Once upon a time in medieval Europe, monarchs or the high clergy would inflict trial by ordeal on the suspects of various crimes. This ancient judicial practice would normally be performed in the church, where the suspect would be forced to place his hand in a vat of hot oil. The proof of innocence was survival.

If the hand was injured, or if God did not heal the wound after a few days, then the suspect was guilty of the crime.

The “sumpah laknat” is tame, in comparison with the hot oil test. A desperate person could be a good actor, or be prepared to lie, to save himself, with the “sumpah laknat“.

If there is one reason to vote for Pakatan at GE-15, it is to ensure that Azilah’s allegation is acted upon, and a fresh investigation started. Altantuya’s family needs closure and justice. Najib, and the men who ignored his wrongdoings, need to be punished.

The new allegation, by Azilah, puts a different light on the Altantuya murder. Najib and other suspects can make as many “sumpah laknat” as they want, in a mosque. Facts are facts. Malaysians want to see justice done, on earth. They will consider it a bonus for punishment to be meted out in the afterlife.

To be fair, there are other reasons for Pakatan to continue being in office. If Umno-Baru/BN were to be returned to power, the trials of corruption, CBT, money-laundering and abuse of power, would be classified as “insufficient evidence, no further action. Case dismissed!”

First, the deadwood MPs, the slackers, the corrupt and the inept must be sacked. A smaller but leaner Pakatan cabinet is better. Just remember that all of us fought so hard for change in GE14. Now is not the time to give up.

Some people may think I am mocking Islam. I am not, but Najib and Umno-Baru politicians are.

– M'kini

