‘WE GAVE THE CHINESE CITIZENSHIP EVEN WHEN THEY DON’T QUALIFY’ – HOW CAN PAKATAN STOMACH A PM AS RACIST AS MAHATHIR? IN QUESTIONING INDIA’S NEW CITIZENSHIP LAW IN BID TO BOOST HIS MUSLIM CREDENTIALS, DR M EXPOSES HIS INNATE RACISM – EVEN AMID CALLS FOR HIS PROTECTED ZAKIR NAIK TO BE STRIPPED OF MALAYSIAN PR

“I think we have accepted the Indians who came to this country, the Chinese we gave them citizenship even when they don’t qualify and they are all in the government.

“But I am sorry to see that India, which claims to be a secular state now is taking action to deprive some Muslims of their citizenship. Of course, if we do that here, you know what will happen. There will be chaos, there will be instability and everyone will suffer

“Already people are dying because of this law, so why is there a necessity to do this thing when all this while, for 70 years almost, they have lived together as citizens without any problems,” said Dr Mahathir.

In India, there have been days of protest against the law with its home minister calling for a crisis meeting to discuss the demonstrations.

A protest ban has been imposed on some parts of the country as three people were killed and thousands more arrested during clashes between Muslim protesters and law enforcement.

The law was passed at a time of growing friction between Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan, with tensions heightening as a result of the resurgent Kashmir conflict.

During the United Nations General Assembly earlier this year, Dr Mahathir also spoke critically about India’s actions in the Kashmir region, leading to a diplomatic row between the two countries. Malay Mail

‘Merry X’mas’ row – Zakir says no Twitter account, Kit Siang wants PR revoked

Since his controversial remarks at a ceramah in Kelantan three months ago, Zakir Naik has maintained a low profile.

But now the Indian-born preacher is in the spotlight again after an old tweet attributed to him re-emerged.

The tweet advised Muslims that it is a “sin” to wish Christians “Merry Christmas.”

Met at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 this morning, Zakir told Malaysiakini that he does not have a Twitter account.

“I have no Twitter account at all,” he said but declined to elaborate on the matter.

This afternoon, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang took to Twitter to demand that Zakir’s Malaysian permanent resident status be revoked over the Christmas tweet.

“A person who preaches it is ‘sin’ to wish ‘Merry Christmas’ when Christmas is a national holiday is inciting hate in plural Malaysia and has forfeited his right to be a PR.

“Revoke Zakir Naik’s PR!” he said.

Previously, former minister and Bersatu supreme council member Rais Yatim urged the government to deport the preacher.

“If this is what Zakir uttered then all the muftis in the country ‘better collect your pension benefits and retire’.

“Next he might ordain the same on Kong Xi Fa Cai and Diwali.

“I still say he should be sent back to India. Can somebody check in KDN [Home Ministry] how he got his PR and who gave it to him?” he tweeted.

Zakir obtained his permanent resident status in Malaysia in April 2016 during the BN administration.

Indian authorities have requested his extradition to face charges related to money laundering and terrorism activities.

However, the preacher claims that the charges are fabricated.

Putrajaya has refused to deport the preacher due to concern about whether he would receive a fair trial.

The Daily Post reported that in his alleged tweet, Zakir warned Muslims against sending wishes to Christians as they celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

It was reported that on the Twitter handle @DrZakirNaikFC, it was written: “Wishing Merry Christmas to Christians is worse evil, worse than fornication or murder. Please avoid it my dear Muslims. It’s a big sin. Retweet and spread the message.

“I hope no Muslim wishes or updates any status on Christmas because celebrating Christmas is against Islam, against Allah, against Prophet Mohammed so be aware of that very big sin.”

A YouTube video clip titled “Can Muslims Celebrate And Wish Merry Christmas – Dr Zakir Naik”, which first appeared in December 2018, also spread a similar message.

– M’kini