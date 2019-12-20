IN DIVINE GAMBLE WITH ‘VVIP’ MAHATHIR CAMP, SEEN AS BEHIND AZILAH’S SHOCK SD – NAJIB CALLS ON GOD TO CURSE HIM IF HE LIED ABOUT MEETING ALTANTUYA OR ORDERED HER KILLING – AND BY THE SAME TOKEN, MAY GOD CURSE HIS ENEMIES WHO SLANDERED HIM
Former premier Najib Abdul Razak perfomed a “sumpah laknat” denying he had ordered the killing of Altantuya Shaariibuu.
A sumpah laknat is an oath, beseeching God to curse those who are in the wrong.
The oath was taken after Najib performed his Friday prayers at the Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.
“Wallahu, Wabillahi, Watallahi.
“Alhamdulillah, since the time of entering the age of ‘taklif‘ [having responsibilities] up to this point, I have never ordered any individual to kill a Mongolian national named Altantuya Shaariibuu.
“I have not known or met the deceased. If I am lying, then may Allah SWT curse me.
“And if I am speaking the truth, may Allah curse those who have slandered me and refuse to repent here and in the hereafter,” he said.
Najib’s sumpah laknat was in response to former police special action force (UTK) officer Azilah Hadri accusing the former premier of ordering Altantuya’s murder in 2006.
In his statutory declaration (SD) from death row in the Kajang prison, Azilah alleged Najib convinced him that Altantuya was a foreign spy who posed a threat to national security.
The former chief inspector’s SD was filed together with his application seeking a retrial and judicial review of the Federal Court’s decision to reinstate his and another former UTK personnel Sirul Azhar Umar’s conviction and death sentence in 2015.
Sirul had fled to Australia when the Court of Appeal acquitted the pair in 2013 and is currently in an immigration detention centre in Sydney.
Najib creating ‘drama’ with ‘sumpah laknat’ oath, says Kit Siang
NAJIB Razak is just “creating drama” over his plan to perform the “sumpah laknat” later today to deny having any role in the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said.
Lim questioned the former prime minister’s need to perform the Islamic oath seeking divine retribution upon liars when his own defence lawyer had already said Najib wanted police to reinvestigate the 2006 murder.
Lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had told reporters this in response to a statutory declaration by Altantuya’s convicted killer, Azilah Hadri, who had named Najib as the mastermind behind her murder.
“Can Najib confirm this and let the reinvestigation of the Altantuya murder begin without any other drama?” Lim, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, said in a statement today.
The DAP adviser said if what Shafee said was true, there is no need for Najib to perform a sumpah laknat.
Najib is to take the oath at Masjid Jamek in Kg Baru today after Friday prayers to deny that he had played any role in the 2006 killing of Altantuya. He was deputy prime minister then.
This comes after Azilah, a former police commando and member of Najib’s security detail, said in a statutory declaration dated October 17 this year that Najib had given him direct instructions to kill the Mongolian interpreter and to “remove any traces” of her by using explosives.
Najib had taken to Twitter to say he will take the oath seeking divine retribution for those who lie.
“I have the intention of performing the sumpah laknat to deny the allegation by convicted killer Azilah Hadri, who accused me of ordering the killing of Altantuya,” he had tweeted.
