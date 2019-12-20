IN DIVINE GAMBLE WITH ‘VVIP’ MAHATHIR CAMP, SEEN AS BEHIND AZILAH’S SHOCK SD – NAJIB CALLS ON GOD TO CURSE HIM IF HE LIED ABOUT MEETING ALTANTUYA OR ORDERED HER KILLING – AND BY THE SAME TOKEN, MAY GOD CURSE HIS ENEMIES WHO SLANDERED HIM

Former premier Najib Abdul Razak perfomed a “sumpah laknat” denying he had ordered the killing of Altantuya Shaariibuu.

A sumpah laknat is an oath, beseeching God to curse those who are in the wrong.

The oath was taken after Najib performed his Friday prayers at the Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

“Wallahu, Wabillahi, Watallahi.

“Alhamdulillah, since the time of entering the age of ‘taklif‘ [having responsibilities] up to this point, I have never ordered any individual to kill a Mongolian national named Altantuya Shaariibuu.

“I have not known or met the deceased. If I am lying, then may Allah SWT curse me.

“And if I am speaking the truth, may Allah curse those who have slandered me and refuse to repent here and in the hereafter,” he said.

Najib’s sumpah laknat was in response to former police special action force (UTK) officer Azilah Hadri accusing the former premier of ordering Altantuya’s murder in 2006.

In his statutory declaration (SD) from death row in the Kajang prison, Azilah alleged Najib convinced him that Altantuya was a foreign spy who posed a threat to national security.

The former chief inspector’s SD was filed together with his application seeking a retrial and judicial review of the Federal Court’s decision to reinstate his and another former UTK personnel Sirul Azhar Umar’s conviction and death sentence in 2015.

Sirul had fled to Australia when the Court of Appeal acquitted the pair in 2013 and is currently in an immigration detention centre in Sydney.

